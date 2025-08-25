Donald Trump's Favorite Snack To Stock The White House Kitchen With

Presidents have hectic schedules that are always oscillating between briefings, meetings, and other work. Given their packed itineraries, it's no surprise that the White House kitchen is often stocked with their favorite snacks when they need a little something to satiate hunger pangs. While former president Barack Obama prefers munching on a handful of almonds, Trump's go-to snack is a bag of crispy, cheesy corn chips: nacho cheese-flavored Doritos.

Trump has a penchant for snacks, which is why bags of his favorite chips are always kept in the White House. However, he snacks even more during campaigns when his schedule is busy. Speaking of his favorite campaign food during a 2015 interview with People, he stated, "It's only snacks. Because I tend to just be able to eat snacks because it's so busy and so many people and so much hoopla that literally it's only snacks."

Trump isn't alone in his enthusiasm for the nacho cheese flavor of Doritos. It's a snack that is equally loved by Kamala Harris, and it even came third in our ranking of Doritos flavors, next to only spicy sweet chili and late night loaded taco. Even Chrissy Teigen loves them, though she has a penchant for only the cheesy seasoning coating the chips — which she fondly licks off — and doesn't care much for the actual corn triangles themselves.