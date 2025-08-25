Donald Trump's Favorite Snack To Stock The White House Kitchen With
Presidents have hectic schedules that are always oscillating between briefings, meetings, and other work. Given their packed itineraries, it's no surprise that the White House kitchen is often stocked with their favorite snacks when they need a little something to satiate hunger pangs. While former president Barack Obama prefers munching on a handful of almonds, Trump's go-to snack is a bag of crispy, cheesy corn chips: nacho cheese-flavored Doritos.
Trump has a penchant for snacks, which is why bags of his favorite chips are always kept in the White House. However, he snacks even more during campaigns when his schedule is busy. Speaking of his favorite campaign food during a 2015 interview with People, he stated, "It's only snacks. Because I tend to just be able to eat snacks because it's so busy and so many people and so much hoopla that literally it's only snacks."
Trump isn't alone in his enthusiasm for the nacho cheese flavor of Doritos. It's a snack that is equally loved by Kamala Harris, and it even came third in our ranking of Doritos flavors, next to only spicy sweet chili and late night loaded taco. Even Chrissy Teigen loves them, though she has a penchant for only the cheesy seasoning coating the chips — which she fondly licks off — and doesn't care much for the actual corn triangles themselves.
What else does Trump like to snack on?
Every president has their favorite foods, and for Donald Trump, his love for savory snacks isn't just limited to nacho cheese Doritos — he also likes Lay's and pretzels, and even keeps them stocked on his plane. Moreover, Trump is a germophobe and reportedly doesn't like to munch on snacks that are already open, which means he tears open a new bag whenever he wants to nibble on something. And when the craving for something sweet strikes, he swaps the Doritos with treats like pink Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls, as well as candies by See's.
Packaged snacks aside, Trump loves his fizzy drinks and has a soft spot for Diet Coke (which is not the same as Coke Zero). In fact, he loves Diet Coke so much that he's rumored to go through 12 cans in a single day. He even installed a button in the Oval Office to quickly inform his staff that he's in need of a top-up of his favorite drink. Moreover, Trump almost never has coffee, trading it for his beloved Diet Coke. Whether it's on his jet or in the White House kitchen, bags of nacho cheese Doritos and Diet Coke cans are always stocked up for the president.