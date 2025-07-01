President Trump's Favorite Breakfast Is An All-American Classic
Donald Trump's diet is a somewhat controversial topic in the world of nutrition. With a preference for greasy and processed foods, the presiden'ts eating habits perfectly align with his approach to politics — controversial yet confident. While some former presidents like Barack Obama ate a lean, wholesome, and healthy breakfast, such as eggs, wheat toast, and potatoes, Trump typically rises early and avoids both breakfast and exercise.
If and when Trump does have breakfast, his go-to is bacon and eggs. Trump reportedly also likes classic American breakfast cereals, such as Raisin Bran (which comes fifth in our ranking of the best breakfast cereals) and the likes of cornflakes. As it turns out, cereal is also the favorite breakfast of another American president, Joe Biden. While Biden specifically likes Special K, Trump's only specification is that his cereal has to be American-made. When it comes to his breakfast beverage of choice, Trump shuns tea and coffee. Instead, he opts for his beloved Diet Coke, getting a headstart on what is apparently a 12-can-a-day habit.
Trump prefers to eat a big dinner instead of breakfast
While his breakfast is non-existent, dinner seems to be the main food event of the day for President Trump. Having usually fasted for around 12 to 16 hours, Trump gets the majority of his sustenance from dinner, which looks like every fast food lover's dream. A McDonald's loyalist, Trump's typical order looks a little something like this: two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and Big Macs apiece, washed down with a small chocolate shake.
Having been a devout fast food consumer for most of his life, Trump's love for all things greasy does not end with McDonald's. He also enjoys his fair share of KFC (which he's even been pictured enjoying on his private jet with a knife and fork), along with other usual suspects of the fast food world, such as pizza and potato chips.
To top it all off, Trump has a major sweet tooth and is known to have a double serving of dessert, with cherry-vanilla ice cream and sundaes doused in chocolate sauce among his favorite sugary dishes. Not only that, Trump's love for all things sweet extends to the realm of cookies and candies, too. The president has a particular penchant for pink Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls.