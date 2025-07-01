President Trump's Favorite Breakfast Is An All-American Classic

While his breakfast is non-existent, dinner seems to be the main food event of the day for President Trump. Having usually fasted for around 12 to 16 hours, Trump gets the majority of his sustenance from dinner, which looks like every fast food lover's dream. A McDonald's loyalist, Trump's typical order looks a little something like this: two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and Big Macs apiece, washed down with a small chocolate shake.

Having been a devout fast food consumer for most of his life, Trump's love for all things greasy does not end with McDonald's. He also enjoys his fair share of KFC (which he's even been pictured enjoying on his private jet with a knife and fork), along with other usual suspects of the fast food world, such as pizza and potato chips.

To top it all off, Trump has a major sweet tooth and is known to have a double serving of dessert, with cherry-vanilla ice cream and sundaes doused in chocolate sauce among his favorite sugary dishes. Not only that, Trump's love for all things sweet extends to the realm of cookies and candies, too. The president has a particular penchant for pink Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls.