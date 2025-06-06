Joe Biden's Favorite Breakfast Is A Common Staple In Every American Home

It's interesting to know what famous people eat for the first meal of the day and see how much of a resemblance that has to the breakfast you dig into every day. When it comes to former President Joe Biden, his favorite breakfast is a staple across many American homes: cereal. But it's not just any cereal. While many U.S. citizens cite Cheerios and Chex as their favorites, Biden likes Special K — those crunchy flakes made from rice and whole wheat grains.

Other former presidents prefer more elaborate spreads. Barack Obama likes eggs, toast, and green tea, while Bill Clinton starts his day with buttered bagels, an apple, and a mug of coffee. In comparison, Biden is a serial cereal-eater whose go-to breakfast is a simple affair. In fact, his breakfast is so easy and straightforward to put together that during his time in The White House, he didn't even feel the need to call in the chefs to prepare it. In a 2021 interview with "People", Biden stated: "The guys who run the kitchen on the second floor, we don't have them come in to do breakfast works, because there's no need for them to have to do breakfast, whereas we can make our own eggs or pour a bowl of cereal." And as for his favorite breakfast beverage alongside the Special K? A bottle of orange Gatorade (which is one of the best Gatorade flavors per our ranking).