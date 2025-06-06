Joe Biden's Favorite Breakfast Is A Common Staple In Every American Home
It's interesting to know what famous people eat for the first meal of the day and see how much of a resemblance that has to the breakfast you dig into every day. When it comes to former President Joe Biden, his favorite breakfast is a staple across many American homes: cereal. But it's not just any cereal. While many U.S. citizens cite Cheerios and Chex as their favorites, Biden likes Special K — those crunchy flakes made from rice and whole wheat grains.
Other former presidents prefer more elaborate spreads. Barack Obama likes eggs, toast, and green tea, while Bill Clinton starts his day with buttered bagels, an apple, and a mug of coffee. In comparison, Biden is a serial cereal-eater whose go-to breakfast is a simple affair. In fact, his breakfast is so easy and straightforward to put together that during his time in The White House, he didn't even feel the need to call in the chefs to prepare it. In a 2021 interview with "People", Biden stated: "The guys who run the kitchen on the second floor, we don't have them come in to do breakfast works, because there's no need for them to have to do breakfast, whereas we can make our own eggs or pour a bowl of cereal." And as for his favorite breakfast beverage alongside the Special K? A bottle of orange Gatorade (which is one of the best Gatorade flavors per our ranking).
What else does Biden eat in a day apart from Special K?
When it comes to food habits, Joe Biden and his wife Jill aren't always on the same page. With little to no greens on his plate, Biden's aides told Axios that the former president tends to eat "like a child," whereas Jill tries to make him follow a more balanced diet of seafood and vegetables. Nevertheless, if given a choice and left unattended from the gaze of his watchful wife, one of Biden's go-to midday meals is a classic American school lunch — a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with another bottle of orange Gatorade to wash it down.
Jill has previously revealed that Biden prefers basic foods. This is reflected in not just his breakfast of cereal, but also in Biden's favorite pasta, which is a simple dish of spaghetti in red sauce which he often eats for dinner. The former president also has a sweet tooth and likes cookies and ice cream, sometimes even turning the latter into a sundae. He has a penchant for Häagen-Dazs vanilla chocolate chip ice cream in particular, which during his tenure as vice president, was always stocked in his kitchen. And if he ever happens to get hungry between these meals, Joe Biden snacks on sweet Fig Newtons or the occasional protein bar, along with another bottle of ... you guessed it, orange Gatorade!