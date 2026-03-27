The Easiest Way To Make Aldi Checkout Less Stressful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Besides the fact that it's one of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S. — and that it has excellent product diversity for being such a small grocer — Aldi makes grocery shopping incredibly efficient. If you frequent the store, you know this to be the case; at checkout, the employees quickly scan items before tossing them into an awaiting cart, and they don't stop to allow you to bag things up. Although this means that you can get from the winding aisles to the bagging shelf relatively quickly, it can be one of the most annoying things about shopping at Aldi.

If you want to keep your products organized as the Aldi employee scans them and skip the bagging process altogether, you can employ a simple hack: Use a laundry basket to easily hold your groceries and carry them to your awaiting vehicle. You don't have to worry about packing items only to repack them at home, and your laundry basket can be left in your car when not in use. It's more structurally sound than the boxes many shoppers use to carry their groceries out, meaning it's less likely to break when your Aldi haul is bigger than expected.