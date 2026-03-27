The Easiest Way To Make Aldi Checkout Less Stressful
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Besides the fact that it's one of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S. — and that it has excellent product diversity for being such a small grocer — Aldi makes grocery shopping incredibly efficient. If you frequent the store, you know this to be the case; at checkout, the employees quickly scan items before tossing them into an awaiting cart, and they don't stop to allow you to bag things up. Although this means that you can get from the winding aisles to the bagging shelf relatively quickly, it can be one of the most annoying things about shopping at Aldi.
If you want to keep your products organized as the Aldi employee scans them and skip the bagging process altogether, you can employ a simple hack: Use a laundry basket to easily hold your groceries and carry them to your awaiting vehicle. You don't have to worry about packing items only to repack them at home, and your laundry basket can be left in your car when not in use. It's more structurally sound than the boxes many shoppers use to carry their groceries out, meaning it's less likely to break when your Aldi haul is bigger than expected.
The handy basket hack that will make shopping at Aldi easier
Sure, you could keep a couple of reusable bags in your car — but this Aldi hack comes in handy because its bags cost extra. When you forget them, you'll have to fork over some money for the plastic or paper bags at the checkout line. Another reason to use a laundry basket over a reusable bag is for all of our self-checkout lovers out there. There's nothing worse than scanning all of your items with a long line behind you, only to have to hurriedly pack up your purchases into your reusable bags. When you pop them into a basket, you can just lift and go.
Ideally, you'll want to use a bin that's wider than it is tall, like the Mind Reader 40-liter clothes hamper. If you don't have a ton of space in the back of your car, you could also invest in a SAMMART 42-liter Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket. When not in use, you can use the laundry bin to hold other grocery run essentials, like the tool that allows you to get a cart without a quarter at Aldi.