The 5 Best Celebrity-Endorsed Cookware Brands, According To Reviews
There are a lot of things that separate average consumers from celebrities. Most of us don't live in mansions, we don't spend our lives being followed by paparazzi, and we don't get red carpets rolled out for us. But one thing we all do, fame or no fame? Eat. While some celebs rely on private chefs to make their meals, many like to cook. In fact, it's not uncommon for A-listers to advertise, promote, or show support for cookware brands on social media or in interviews.
Following celebrity advice without doing your own research doesn't always work out. In February 2026, we conducted an investigation and put together a list of the worst celebrity-endorsed cookware brands according to reviews. Fortunately, the big names occasionally do know what they're talking about. We scanned reviews on social media and ecommerce sites to find the best celebrity-endorsed cookware brands on the market. All of these brands tick the boxes when it comes to pots and pans that are functional, durable, reliable, and aesthetically-pleasing.
Le Creuset
At this point, Le Creuset (the name is French for "the crucible") deserves its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame because it is undeniably A-list. Seriously, everyone from Snoop Dogg to Stanley Tucci has been spotted cooking with Le Creuset, and when Meghan Markle's series "With Love, Meghan" hit Netflix in 2025, it was arguably her Le Creuset collection that garnered the most attention — after the Duchess herself, of course.
Reviewers agree that Le Creuset is worthy of all of the celebrity attention and the undeniably high price tag. Reddit threads are flooded with compliments for the brand, many of which praise its functionality, durability, and longevity. And when we say longevity, we're not just talking about a good few years, but decades. "I'm 65 years old and still using the [Le Creuset] my grandmother gave to my mother, who then gave it to me. I've been using it now for about 35 years," wrote one Redditor.
People have also praised Le Creuset's customer support, with many saying that minor issues are addressed quickly and efficiently. If the pan needs replacing (Le Creuset is durable, but not invincible), the brand will do it without hesitation. Le Creuset's Dutch Oven is one of its most popular pans, but it offers a range of cookware options from skillets to frying pans to baking trays. Besides their practicality, reviewers also love the aesthetics of Le Creuset cookware. Some have even made it their mission to collect all of the colors — one Redditor has more than 10 shades of blue.
Lodge
When Dolly Parton tumbles out of bed and stumbles to the kitchen, she pours herself a cup of ambition and reaches for a Lodge cast iron pan. Sorry, not sorry — we had to do it. But in all seriousness, the country music icon is a big fan of Lodge. She even designed her own collection with the brand in 2024, which featured cast iron pans engraved with Parton's face, some of her most famous song lyrics, butterflies, and guitars. She isn't alone – renowned television chef Ina Garten also loves Lodge, and Alton Brown is a big fan, too. In fact, the Food Network star even declared the vintage pan as the best on the market.
Parton, Garten, and Brown are not in an exclusive club; many Americans love Lodge. It's not that its pans are the fanciest or most aesthetically pleasing (unless you managed to grab a butterfly-adorned Parton number, of course), but more that they are reliable, durable, and excellent value for money. You can even buy Lodge pans from Walmart. Reviewers also say these pans get top marks for versatility, as you can cook most foods with them and they won't stick to the surface.
The key to getting the most out of a Lodge pan is to season the cast iron correctly. The easiest way to season the pan is to wash it, coat the surface in a thin layer of high-smoke-point oil, then bake it in the oven.
Smithey Ironware
Similar to Lodge, Smithey Ironware specializes in cast iron pans, as well as carbon steel cookware. It's also been endorsed by more than one celebrity. Comedian and podcaster Theo Von recommended the Smithey Ironware Dutch Oven in his 2025 American Originals holiday gift guide. Celebrity chef David Chang has also filmed himself cooking with a Smithey Ironware Dutch Oven on Instagram.
Smithey Ironware consistently gets a lot of love from reviewers on social media. Many appreciate how heavy duty it is compared to some lighter weight brands. Heavier pans are ideal for cooking foods like steak, as they help to ensure even heat retention and distribution. This may not suit everyone, as some people prefer a lighter pan because it's easier to lift and move around the kitchen; however, for those who want a heftier pan, Smithey Ironware is the go-to brand. Redditors have also praised the pan's appearance, noting that it's more aesthetically pleasing than other, more budget-friendly options.
Besides the weight, the other divisive factor concerning Smithey is the seasoning process. Some users say that it takes a while to get the seasoning to a good level of smoothness, but if you stick with it, it's well worth the time investment. "I like to think of it like this: it is a pan I am truly proud of owning and when I'm dead my child will own it and his child after him," wrote one Redditor.
Made-In
If Le Creuset deserves a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Made-In probably deserves a Michelin Star, because the brand is the go-to for many top chefs. According to Made-In, it counts more than 3,000 pro chefs among its customer base.
At the time of writing, Made-In is selling a collection designed by celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, featuring frying pans and roasting tins made from carbon steel with brass handles. Renowned chefs Grant Achatz and Nancy Silverton have also worked with Made-In in the past. If you're looking for praise that doesn't come with the gloss of celebrity, just check out these words from a Las Vegas hotel chef on Reddit: "After having used All-Clad, Mauviel, Vollrath, to just about every possible cheap cookware the hotels purchase, [Made-In] are far and away my favorite I have used."
And if chef approval still hasn't sold you on the brand, home cooks are also big fans of Made-In. Reviewers consistently praise the heat retention capabilities of Made-In's stainless steel pans, and how truly nonstick they are. They also note the high build quality of the cast iron options. Many love the aesthetically pleasing designs across Made-In's entire cookware range, especially its enameled pans.
All-Clad
It seems that while some people are Made-In diehards, others swear firmly by All-Clad cookware. Award-winning chef and founder of the esteemed Napa Valley restaurant The French Laundry, Thomas Keller is firmly in the All-Clad corner. In 2014, he even launched his own collection with the cookware brand. James Beard-winning chef and TV personality Marcus Samuelsson is also an All-Clad fan, and he became an official ambassador for the brand in 2025. Ina Garten also loves cooking with All-Clad, and has frequently been spotted using its pots and pans in her Instagram videos.
Reviewers who love All-Clad rave about the professional quality and great value for money, as well as the efficient nonstick capabilities of the hard-anodized options. The brand's stainless steel pans have also been praised for their quality, heat retention capabilities, and how easy they are to clean.
Like many of the options on this list, All-Clad pans are on the expensive side, but users say that you can score some good deals if you wait for clearance sales. You can also look for second-hand options, as these pans have a long shelf life. "I have a 12-inch All-Clad sauté pan that is probably 20 years old and it looks and cooks like new," writes one Redditor. "Not warped a bit, with nice even heat distribution. I use it almost every day."
Methodology
The global cookware market is huge — it was valued at more than $32.3 billion in 2025 (per Grand View Research). This means that there is an abundance of choice, and finding the right brand can feel confusing. Without testing cookware personally, the best way to get a good read of a brand is through reviews.
To ensure these cookware brands were also loved by the average American cook, we scoured social media and ecommerce sites to get a sense of how users felt about their products. We looked for brands whose products had received a great deal of positive feedback to back up any celebrity endorsements, particularly concerning factors like durability, aesthetics, and functionality.