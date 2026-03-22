The 5 Best Celebrity-Endorsed Cookware Brands, According To Reviews

At this point, Le Creuset (the name is French for "the crucible") deserves its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame because it is undeniably A-list. Seriously, everyone from Snoop Dogg to Stanley Tucci has been spotted cooking with Le Creuset, and when Meghan Markle's series "With Love, Meghan" hit Netflix in 2025, it was arguably her Le Creuset collection that garnered the most attention — after the Duchess herself, of course.

Reviewers agree that Le Creuset is worthy of all of the celebrity attention and the undeniably high price tag. Reddit threads are flooded with compliments for the brand, many of which praise its functionality, durability, and longevity. And when we say longevity, we're not just talking about a good few years, but decades. "I'm 65 years old and still using the [Le Creuset] my grandmother gave to my mother, who then gave it to me. I've been using it now for about 35 years," wrote one Redditor.

People have also praised Le Creuset's customer support, with many saying that minor issues are addressed quickly and efficiently. If the pan needs replacing (Le Creuset is durable, but not invincible), the brand will do it without hesitation. Le Creuset's Dutch Oven is one of its most popular pans, but it offers a range of cookware options from skillets to frying pans to baking trays. Besides their practicality, reviewers also love the aesthetics of Le Creuset cookware. Some have even made it their mission to collect all of the colors — one Redditor has more than 10 shades of blue.