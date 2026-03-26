Even Mary Berry Approves Of This Store-Bought Baking Shortcut

If you are a big fan of "The Great British Bake Off" — particularly the older seasons — then the name "Mary Berry" will surely ring a bell. The dame of baking, who trained at The Cordon Bleu in Paris and has written countless cookbooks, is known for her attention to detail, baking prowess, and admiration of high-quality ingredients, which is why you may be surprised to learn that there is an item she almost always buys rather than makes herself: puff pastry.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2 shared on its Facebook page, Berry coyly asks, "Who would make puff pastry?" Not only does she admit to buying puff pastry, but phyllo pastry as well. "I mean, I don't want to spend hours doing it, and they make it better than I do," she says. And she's not the only "GBBO" star who swears by this store-bought staple; former host Prue Leith has no problem using it either.