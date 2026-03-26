What To Order At A Business Dinner, According To An Etiquette Expert

A good business meal can cultivate relationships and seal deals, but the space can also throw a wrench in strategic plans. While behavior speaks volumes in these settings, the food also communicates. Etiquette expert Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, founder of the Swann School of Protocol, and author of "Going Public", explains that the choices made contribute to an overall personal brand. "How you navigate a business meal can influence how others perceive your attention to detail, level of professionalism, and how you represent the organization," Tyson explained to Tasting Table.

For those worried that this means stiff linens and small bites of food, Tyson encourages that fried foods still have a welcome place on a business-minded menu. However, the trick is avoiding any item that involves using your hands to eat, instead using a fork and a knife to eat everything. Tyson explains, "Avoid ordering foods that are messy and difficult to manage during a business meal, such as corn on the cob, spaghetti, or other long pastas, ribs, or large sandwiches. These types of foods can be cumbersome to eat, and may unintentionally draw attention away from professional conversation." Since business dining is intended to cultivate dialogue, any sort of plate that distracts from what is being discussed isn't recommended.