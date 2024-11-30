15 Etiquette Mistakes To Avoid At A Business Lunch Or Dinner

Life happens, and being late to work sometimes seems unavoidable. However, before an important business lunch, you want to take every possible step to avoid this from happening. Even if you're just on time, being stressed on the journey isn't a good way to prepare. The ideal scenario is that you leave the office with the people you're having lunch with, but that may not happen. If you're traveling on your own, give yourself more time than you need. If you're taking public transport, get the train or bus before the one you think you need. Also make a contingency plan, such as if the train you were planning on taking gets canceled. If traveling by car, plan for the worst-case traffic scenario.

If you are late, you want it to be for an unquestionably good reason. By taking these steps, there is a good chance you'll arrive early at your destination. However, don't arrive too early either as this can inconvenience the host. They may be having a pre-meeting, or perhaps the others attending the meal want to catch up over a drink before sitting down. The rules here are slightly different from that of a dinner party, as you should aim to be there 5 to 10 minutes early. If you do find yourself earlier than this, wait in the lobby or somewhere nearby, such as a coffee shop.