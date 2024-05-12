The Genius Chopstick Hack That You Can Pull Off In Any Restaurant

Attention, chopstick-challenged folks: We found the trick to help you enjoy an Asian meal at a restaurant (almost) like a pro. No more fumbling with those pesky sticks, trying to grab onto your sushi roll like a clumsy panda, only to end up dropping it right before it reaches your mouth. All you need is a humble napkin and 15 seconds of your time.

It couldn't be simpler: Lay a napkin on the table, then place the two chopsticks on it so their tops face each other, leaving a small gap. Roll the napkin and gently squeeze to bring the chopsticks together. Voila! You've got yourself a pair of connected chopsticks that will pick up anything. From a tiny strand of carrot to the most slippery dumplings, you will never miss a piece of food again.

This hack works with almost any type of napkin, so don't worry if you're not dining at a fancy schmancy restaurant with cloth napkins. Just keep in mind that tougher napkins (think cloth napkins) will create a sturdier bridge, so if you have a choice, go for the strong stuff. And here's a pro tip: Leave just enough space between the chopsticks so you can bend the napkin bridge without turning it into a floppy noodle. When in doubt, the space about the diameter of the chopstick top should do.