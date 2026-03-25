The Old-School Canned Meat Pizza Topping People Hardly Order Anymore
From clams to reindeer sausage, there's no shortage of unique pizza toppings across the U.S. Occasionally, a beloved regional pie topping grows in popularity, becoming a mainstay in the nation. Others, including Spam, fall out of fashion almost as quickly as they rise up.
Spam's reputation in the 21st century isn't exactly sparkling, but there's a reason the canned meat was a staple in days past and remains a prominent ingredient in many cuisines. Yes, its affordable price made it a favorable choice during the Great Depression, but its deeply savory taste was enticing — especially on pizza. Use of the pork product continued after the 1930s, but it was cemented as a vintage pizza topping in the 1960s, when the company partnered with Kraft to create the Pizzaroo. The recipe featured the sliced canned ham atop the pie, with grated cheese and other toppings following before ultimately baking the pizza (the mashup came at about the same time as the invention of the Hawaiian pizza).
With Spam being a pantry item that accompanied sandwiches, casseroles, and more, adding the meat to pizza was a no-brainer. Like regular ham, it can be sliced up and added to pies right before baking. There's no specific date for when Spam stopped being used as a pizza topping frequently, but it was most likely during the 1970s, when the product faded in popularity.
Spam is still a common pizza topping in other cuisines
Although Spam eventually became unpopular in the continental United States, American sanctions on Hawaii and a food shortage in Japan made Spam become a go-to protein product on both islands. The pork product is still a staple within AAPI cuisine, and is used to top off pies such as the limited edition Pizza Hut Spam Pizza that was available at Hawaii Targets in 2025.
Hawaiian pizza isn't actually a Hawaiian invention, but the tropical flavors certainly taste incredible with Spam instead of the traditional Canadian bacon. Paired with crispy pork belly bacon, onions, sweet pineapple, and a drizzle of barbecue sauce, the rich pork flavor ties everything together. Spam also works well with a variety of other toppings, especially veggies such as olives, mushrooms, and spinach. You can also turn to other Spam flavors to elevate your pizza. Teriyaki Spam pizza is a hit with bell peppers, canned corn, and mozzarella, while maple-flavored Spam paired with blue cheese, kale, and roasted mushrooms is a deliciously creative way to use Spam.