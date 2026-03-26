Turn Your Regular Coke Into Creamy Dirty Coconut Coke With 3 Ingredients

Dirty Coconut Coke tastes a lot sweeter than it sounds, and that's even more true when you realize how easy it is to make. When a recipe is this simple to pull off, there's little excuse to not impress friends or treat yourself to a refreshing midday sip.

A dirty soda is a soft drink that has been enhanced with other ingredients, like Sprite spiked with fruit purees or flavored syrups. To craft a Dirty Coconut Coke, simply add a squeeze of fresh lime to a glass of Coke and upgrade the drink with a splash of coconut cream or creamer and a spoonful or two of unsweetened coconut milk. The zesty lime brightens the sweetness of the beverage, and coconut milk turns a regular soda into a creamy taste of the tropics.

Start with an ice-filled glass, add the Coke, and leave room in the top for the other ingredients. After squeezing in lime juice, pour a few tablespoons of unsweetened coconut milk and coconut cream into the cup. Stir to gently mix the ingredients without interrupting the creamy texture that rests at the top of the drink.