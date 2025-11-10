Review: Coca-Cola's New Holiday Creamy Vanilla Flavor Deserves To Outlast The Season

In case you missed it, we're swiftly approaching this year's holiday season — though you can bet no big-box company will let you forget it. Starbucks' 2025 holiday menu is swiftly rolling out seasonal items as of this writing, and Coca-Cola is getting in on the festivities this year, as well. If your immediate reaction to that news is, "Well, of course Coca-Cola is in full celebratory mode," you should know that this is actually a pretty big deal. In fact, the 2025 holiday cans mark the first holiday release from the company in five years.

Now, this should signify excitement for Coca-Cola fans, but I'll admit to being pretty skeptical about the release ahead of trying it; Holiday Creamy Vanilla simply sounds like a fancy name for one of Coke's already-standard flavors. Still, I'm intrigued to see how this product will differentiate itself from the non-holiday option, and I can't deny that it comes in cute, festive packaging. While the cans are easily reminiscent of the holiday season, are the drinks worth the trip to your local Walmart? Keep reading for my verdict.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.