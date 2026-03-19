My Favorite Bakery In New Orleans Doesn't Sell Beignets — But Its Po'boys Are Amazing

As soon as I moved to New Orleans, I made it my mission to track down the NOLA restaurants with the most authentic Cajun and Creole staples. I found the best gumbo at a low-key spot on Decatur Street, and the most impressive fresh seafood I've ever had was way out near the suburbs. But the quintessential dish I was most excited to track down was the humble po'boy.

I wanted to find a spot I could always default to when I wanted to run out for a quick lunch; a place with consistent, textbook examples of iconic Louisiana cuisine. I found my dream sandwich shop in the form of Parkway Bakery. I don't live in NOLA anymore, but I visit often. When I do, Parkway is always my first stop, just as it was always my first idea for lunch when I was a resident.

Parkway Bakery always came up as the preferred po'boy spot whenever I asked any longtime resident, so I made sure my first authentic New Orleans po'boy came from here. Nowadays, you can find a lot of bougie, contemporary sandwiches in the city (the braised Wagyu with pickled green beans from Killer PoBoys comes to mind), and even such atrocities as a market price po'boy — oh, the irony. But at Parkway, sandwiches don't stray far from the recipe's origin. Ingredients are fresh and local, meals are constructed with meticulous consistency, and the restaurant's atmosphere perfectly encapsulates the history of Louisiana's most iconic sandwich.