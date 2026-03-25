Popeyes' Worst Seafood Item Tastes Like Seasoning, Not Shrimp

Seafood fans are in luck, as Popeyes has brought back its expanded seafood menu in the middle of February, right before the start of Lent, per usual. This year, to coincide with the start of Mardi Gras season, Popeyes introduced new dry rub options for its Shrimp Tackle Box, including Ghost Pepper, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parm, and Buffalo. While exciting, our enthusiasm was curbed upon trying the new dry rub flavors, as we quickly determined in our evaluation of every Popeyes seafood item that the Buffalo Rub Shrimp Tackle Box was the worst seafood option on the menu.

Since the new rubs in this collection are dry, right off the bat, that classically zingy Buffalo sauce is going to be missing the velvety butter and silky hot sauce — and you can certainly tell. The rub is too dry, too cloying, and more likely to get stuck to the roof of your mouth than actually add any flavor to the shrimp. We found that the taste of the Buffalo dry rub was so one-dimensional that we were hoping for more salt just to give the flavoring more depth. Not to mention that we could hardly even taste the actual shrimp beneath the thick coating of seasoning. If you were expecting a seafood version of your favorite buffalo wings, don't go searching for it in Popeyes' Buffalo Rub Shrimp Tackle Box. The new item is undoubtedly a flop, much like Popeyes' dry rub wings from last year.