For The Perfect Steak, Season It Like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

You may have heard the phrase "less is more" thrown around quite a bit in the food world, but it's one saying that certainly rings true when it comes to quality meat. There's a reason why Wagyu is not heavily seasoned or doused in a sauce, and why a good grilled ribeye can stand on its own. Of all the steakhouse chains out there, none know this better than Ruth's Chris Steak House.

In an official Ruth's Chris blog post on how to grill the best steak, the meat experts at the steakhouse shared that you don't need to smother your cut in complicated seasonings to get great flavor. Rather, Ruth's Chris recommends only cracked pepper and kosher salt for seasoning. "The larger grains of kosher salt help create a tasty crust on your steak, and salt also helps meat retain water," the post notes. "Freshly cracked pepper will help to add a crunchy texture and further bring out the flavor of the steak."

In other words, not just any type of salt and pepper will do. Another important thing to note about dining at this chain is that Ruth's Chris serves its steaks swimming in butter and on 500-degree Fahrenheit plates. That, of course, may have something to do with why its steak tastes so good and well-seasoned, despite the simplicity of its recipe.