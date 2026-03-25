The Strict Policy Costco Samplers Must Follow
After what can feel like hours of dragging your feet wearily from aisle to aisle, the light at the end of the Costco tunnel often comes in the form of a friendly face inviting you to try a little snack for free. These might be tried-and-true favorites you're happy to revisit, or some more unique products you may otherwise have never tried. The stationary heroes of the aisle, however, are just that — bound to the spot by a little-known rule. Costco samplers are forbidden from venturing outside of a 12-foot radius from their food carts, and there are a few really good reasons for that strict policy.
Not only does an unattended cart mean nobody's there to chat about (in other words, sell) the product, it also presents a safety risk for Costco samplers. The responsibility for keeping customers and staff safe in-store can fall to the sampler where their cart is concerned. There's an obvious risk when samplers use a hot plate or grill to prepare food on the spot. A curious child's fingers might get sizzled, or a fire could start when stoves and cardboard are left alone to become acquainted. Ice used to keep drinks or food cold can melt and drip to the floor, creating a slipping hazard right there in the aisle. Unattended carts, whether hot, wet, powered with electricity, or just being in the way, can present a liability for Costco, and managing that liability with supervision is of the utmost importance.
The samples should leave you wanting more — not the safety practices
Aside from the physical danger that samplers protect customers from, they also play an important role in keeping food safety practices up to scratch. Among the things that Costco never tells its customers about free samples is that there's a chance that children need parental supervision for the food that's being tasted. Having an adult on either side of the cart can be a protective measure for kids who have dangerous food allergies. Similarly, samplers avoid cross-contamination from other customers and ensure adequate food hygiene. This is especially true where cooking food is concerned, even if that just means simple re-heating.
There are some interesting insights about Costco employees and free samples to be gleaned, but one of many things you might not know is that the folks behind the food cart aren't actually employed by Costco. In fact, they're employed by Club Demonstration Services (CDS), the in-house event marketing provider that populates Costco's floors with samplers. According to the CDS website, the company's motto is: "Create Member Moments that Matter." For Costco samplers, this means handing over a sample, delivering a smile, and giving a spiel about the product, all from within 12 feet of the cart.