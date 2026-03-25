The Strict Policy Costco Samplers Must Follow

After what can feel like hours of dragging your feet wearily from aisle to aisle, the light at the end of the Costco tunnel often comes in the form of a friendly face inviting you to try a little snack for free. These might be tried-and-true favorites you're happy to revisit, or some more unique products you may otherwise have never tried. The stationary heroes of the aisle, however, are just that — bound to the spot by a little-known rule. Costco samplers are forbidden from venturing outside of a 12-foot radius from their food carts, and there are a few really good reasons for that strict policy.

Not only does an unattended cart mean nobody's there to chat about (in other words, sell) the product, it also presents a safety risk for Costco samplers. The responsibility for keeping customers and staff safe in-store can fall to the sampler where their cart is concerned. There's an obvious risk when samplers use a hot plate or grill to prepare food on the spot. A curious child's fingers might get sizzled, or a fire could start when stoves and cardboard are left alone to become acquainted. Ice used to keep drinks or food cold can melt and drip to the floor, creating a slipping hazard right there in the aisle. Unattended carts, whether hot, wet, powered with electricity, or just being in the way, can present a liability for Costco, and managing that liability with supervision is of the utmost importance.