Why Beef Tallow Is Worth Trying For Fish And Chips, According To A Chef
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Neutral frying oils have become the norm for deep frying in most countries, but beef tallow is making a comeback. Restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings use beef tallow to fry french fries and chicken wings, for example. It not only crisps fried foods beautifully, but it also brings a nuanced savoriness that improves their overall flavor. We spoke to chef JJ Johnson during the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival to understand why he thinks beef tallow is worth trying for fish and chips.
One of the key tips for deep frying is to use a fat with a high smoke point, and beef tallow fits the bill. "I think beef tallow is great to fry in," Johnson says. "The smoke point is super high. It's going to get over 550 degrees [Fahrenheit]. You don't need to worry about the oil burning, so you can consistently keep frying..." Not only can you get multiple fries out of beef tallow, but according to the chef, "right now beef tallow's also at a really good price."
Of course, like most frying oil, you'll want to clean the beef tallow by straining out any bits of leftover food before reusing it. Therein lies the only downfall to using beef tallow. "As the beef tallow gets cold, it's going to coagulate really quickly," Johnson explains, "So you have to do it at a warmer temperature, and you just have to be really careful."
More tips for frying fish and chips in beef tallow
Beef tallow is a budget-friendly, recyclable, high smoke point fat for frying multiple batches of fish and chips. Furthermore, says Johnson, "It's going to add a little bit of different type of flavor to frying." The inherent savoriness of the beef tallow will provide a je ne sais quoi richness to your chips while also enhancing the oceanic umami of the fish. It'll make homemade fish and chips even better than at a restaurant. And we've got plenty more pro tips for cooking with beef tallow to ensure that your dish reaches their flavorful and textural heights.
It all starts with choosing a high-quality tallow, with grass-fed beef tallow being the gold standard. There are also visual and olfactory cues like a creamy white appearance when solid and a clean bovine aroma. You can make your own beef tallow with the help of your local grocery store by asking the butcher for beef kidney fat. All it takes is fat and a little water to render into beef tallow over a low and slow stovetop.
When it comes to frying your fish and chips in beef tallow, you'll still need a deep fry oil thermometer and either a Dutch oven or cast iron skillet to ensure the fat reaches the exact temperature each ingredient needs to achieve the desired crust and flavor. Our classic recipe for fish and chips fries the dish at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.