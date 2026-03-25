Why Beef Tallow Is Worth Trying For Fish And Chips, According To A Chef

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Neutral frying oils have become the norm for deep frying in most countries, but beef tallow is making a comeback. Restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings use beef tallow to fry french fries and chicken wings, for example. It not only crisps fried foods beautifully, but it also brings a nuanced savoriness that improves their overall flavor. We spoke to chef JJ Johnson during the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival to understand why he thinks beef tallow is worth trying for fish and chips.

One of the key tips for deep frying is to use a fat with a high smoke point, and beef tallow fits the bill. "I think beef tallow is great to fry in," Johnson says. "The smoke point is super high. It's going to get over 550 degrees [Fahrenheit]. You don't need to worry about the oil burning, so you can consistently keep frying..." Not only can you get multiple fries out of beef tallow, but according to the chef, "right now beef tallow's also at a really good price."

Of course, like most frying oil, you'll want to clean the beef tallow by straining out any bits of leftover food before reusing it. Therein lies the only downfall to using beef tallow. "As the beef tallow gets cold, it's going to coagulate really quickly," Johnson explains, "So you have to do it at a warmer temperature, and you just have to be really careful."