Why Homemade Fish And Chips Are Sometimes Better Than At A Restaurant

When it comes to pub grub, few dishes can soak up a pint quite like fish and chips. A deep-fried combination of battered white fish and fries, it's a filling meal that can satiate even the most ravenous of diners. And while you can now find this British classic in many American restaurants, sometimes the best fish and chips can be found in a home cook's kitchen — and it all comes down to the fries.

When we asked Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel's Roberta Muir for tips on how to make the best fish and chips, she revealed that it can be "surprisingly hard to make good chips from fresh potatoes" and that "most of the best restaurants use commercially prepared fries for a consistent result." This means forgoing the kind of fresh taste and texture inherent to anything homemade, while also sacrificing authenticity in the process. After all, the long, crispy strips you're probably used to seeing at many American establishments are different from British chips, which are thicker with a much fluffier texture. And while a restaurant may try to serve you mealy steak fries from their freezer as a substitute, you can avoid this by learning how to make great homemade chips yourself.