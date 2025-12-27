Why Homemade Fish And Chips Are Sometimes Better Than At A Restaurant
When it comes to pub grub, few dishes can soak up a pint quite like fish and chips. A deep-fried combination of battered white fish and fries, it's a filling meal that can satiate even the most ravenous of diners. And while you can now find this British classic in many American restaurants, sometimes the best fish and chips can be found in a home cook's kitchen — and it all comes down to the fries.
When we asked Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel's Roberta Muir for tips on how to make the best fish and chips, she revealed that it can be "surprisingly hard to make good chips from fresh potatoes" and that "most of the best restaurants use commercially prepared fries for a consistent result." This means forgoing the kind of fresh taste and texture inherent to anything homemade, while also sacrificing authenticity in the process. After all, the long, crispy strips you're probably used to seeing at many American establishments are different from British chips, which are thicker with a much fluffier texture. And while a restaurant may try to serve you mealy steak fries from their freezer as a substitute, you can avoid this by learning how to make great homemade chips yourself.
Make fish and chips your own
If you're tired of the fish and chips you're getting at a restaurant, you should definitely try out Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye's recipe for classic British fish and chips, which entails double-frying the chips — first at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, before drying out and throwing them back in for three to four minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you've mastered this version, you can make your fish and chips your own by getting creative with your ingredients. For example, incorporating Cajun seasoning or curry powder into your fish coating will give it some extra kick, while frying sweet potatoes or cassava for your chips will provide a nice textural switch-up.
You could also go international. With some turmeric, Kashmiri chili powder, and garam masala, you can impart some Pakistani flair into your dish. For a Caribbean twist, a paprika and curry powder-infused batter would pair excellently with a ketchup and jerk seasoning dipping sauce. And if you love Middle Eastern flavors, try using a bit of za'atar in your coating and pairing the end result with a good homemade tartar sauce. Sometimes, it can be good to stray from tradition.