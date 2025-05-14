Can You Cook With The Same Beef Tallow More Than Once?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beef tallow has been trending (along with its cousin bone broth) as the shift in wellness is moving again toward the possible benefits of animal fats. While there's a controversial history of cooking with beef tallow, research suggests that the saturated fats found in rendered tallow are chock-full of fat-soluble vitamins. You may even be using it on your skin. If you've been rendering your own tallow to use as a cooking alternative to oil or butter, you might be wondering if you can reuse it after cooking with it. You can, but according to an expert, one more use after rendering is the limit.

We consulted Austin Stull, executive chef at Chicago's Grillroom Chophouse & Wine Bar, for some tips on what to do with tallow once it's been rendered. "Rendered beef fat is great to use in any recipe or technique that calls for clarified butter." Stull added, "Generally, when rendered, I like infusing it with other aromatics like thyme and garlic, especially when basting a steak. For this reason I would say use it once more after rendering to ensure the compounds from the other ingredients don't turn sour." Once you've cooked something else with your beef tallow, the bits and pieces of that food will be incorporated with the beef fat. After repeat exposure to more cooking and additional food particles, the fat will oxidize and turn rancid.