9 Creative Ways To Upgrade A Glass Of Milk (Beyond Chocolate Syrup)

Milk is a comforting drink that most people are familiar with. It contains nutrients like protein, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin A, and others that make it something people like to incorporate into their lives. While it's simple, the liquid still hits the spot and can be used in so many ways. If you have a gallon sitting around in the fridge, you might want to find ways to employ it besides adding it to cereal or pouring a splash into your coffee. More so, you might be seeking ways to jazz up the milk itself with added flavor, beyond squirting in a hefty amount of chocolate syrup.

If that's the case, we compiled some scrumptious ideas that will make you crave a cup of flavored milk every day. We'll share the ingredient, how it upgrades the milk, how to incorporate the ingredient, and any other details you might want to know. Ideally, you'll need at least a cup or mug-full of milk because these upgrades aren't really something you want to have one or two sips of. Grab your leche and get ready for a deliciously heightened cup of milk.