9 Creative Ways To Upgrade A Glass Of Milk (Beyond Chocolate Syrup)
Milk is a comforting drink that most people are familiar with. It contains nutrients like protein, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin A, and others that make it something people like to incorporate into their lives. While it's simple, the liquid still hits the spot and can be used in so many ways. If you have a gallon sitting around in the fridge, you might want to find ways to employ it besides adding it to cereal or pouring a splash into your coffee. More so, you might be seeking ways to jazz up the milk itself with added flavor, beyond squirting in a hefty amount of chocolate syrup.
If that's the case, we compiled some scrumptious ideas that will make you crave a cup of flavored milk every day. We'll share the ingredient, how it upgrades the milk, how to incorporate the ingredient, and any other details you might want to know. Ideally, you'll need at least a cup or mug-full of milk because these upgrades aren't really something you want to have one or two sips of. Grab your leche and get ready for a deliciously heightened cup of milk.
Add some intrigue with extracts
Extracts are convenient to keep in the kitchen for a variety of foods and drinks, but you can add them to your next cup of milk for a flavor upgrade. There are many types of extracts available, depending on the flavor profile you want to use. Hazelnut is a classic that offers a nutty warmth to your milk. Of course, vanilla is a staple. You could even do a drop of both vanilla and hazelnut for added depth.
Peppermint extract adds a minty profile that can easily liven up your milk; this also works well if you add a little chocolate for a peppermint mocha minus any coffee. You could even do something like banana extract for a banana milk type of sipper, but without the chunks of fruit. This pairs well with a touch of vanilla extract and a smidge of sweetener. Try steaming your milk, then add any of the aforementioned extracts for a tasty steamer.
There are many extract options available on the market, so you can use what you have on hand or find something new to work with to make your milk more interesting.
Mix in your favorite nut butter
You can give your milk an authentic nut enhancement with your favorite nut butter. This works with prepackaged nut butter, such as peanut, almond, or cashew, but you can always create your own blend. We have been known to place an unseasoned nut mix (salted is okay) in a food processor and blend until it reaches an oily, fully-blended nut butter consistency — think walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, whatever you consider the nut butter for you.
Because butters can be difficult to incorporate into the liquid, you'll want to use a blender to mix your creation together quickly. Otherwise, you might have nut butter chunks rather than a smoother nut milk. Some recipes call for 2 cups of liquid and ¼ cup of nut butter, but this can be adjusted to your taste. A lot of DIY nut butter milks use water, but the actual dairy milk offers a deep richness that makes it seem like an indulgent drink. Once blended, taste it and see if it needs anything, such as a pinch of salt or a drop or two of vanilla extract. Once you find it to your liking, it's ready to enjoy. This gives a new meaning to nut milk.
Incorporate a bit of jam for a fruity burst
If you like strawberry milk, try creating your own more natural version with jam. The easiest application is when you have just a smidge of jam left over in your jam jar; consider pouring the milk directly into the jar, placing the lid on, and giving it a thorough shake. But you can always add a tablespoon or two directly to the milk and then stir. This can work with anything from strawberry to apricot to guava to cherry. You can also use jellies, spreads, or preserves, as they'll offer that fruit profile, but with a slightly different texture. For those with some fruit chunks or even seeds, blend the fruit and milk to get rid of most of the lumpiness.
This creates a fruity and uplifting beverage that revitalizes your milk. We suggest keeping the milk cold for this drink for a more refreshing sipper. Some spreads may have citric acid or lemon juice, which will curdle your milk when heated; this doesn't make for a pleasant textural experience because nobody wants chunky milk. Make your milk more exciting, sweet, and flavorful with a fruit-based condiment, and try fruit combinations, too.
Pour in just a smidge of coffee
Give your leche an upgrade with a touch of coffee, and no, we're not talking about adding milk to coffee. It's the other way around — add a smidge of coffee into your milk for a coffee milk of sorts. While coffee milk is typically coffee syrup with milk, you can customize (or eliminate) the sweetness by using plain old coffee instead. This one is all about eyeballing because it depends on the milk you use (whole milk versus nonfat milk offers completely different flavors and textures), as well as how strong your brew is. Pour your desired amount of milk first, and then add your black coffee until it has a mild coffee flavor.
Alternatively, you could use a smidge of espresso or espresso powder, but these are a bit strong since coffee is literally watered down with water. Again, we're not going for a full-on latte here. It's just more about giving the milk a coffee essence, kind of like if you added coffee extract. The great thing about this option is that you can serve it either hot or iced. You could even blend it with ice to create a frozen version. Any of these approaches results in a tasty, reinvented glass of milk.
Incorporate a bit of sweetener like simple syrup or molasses
A lot of chain coffee and espresso drinks come with a range of syrups and flavorings, so you can use the same approach with your glass of milk. You could go a more flavored route with options like vanilla, hazelnut, or even pistachio syrup, which can create a flavorful and sweet boost to make your milk tastier than ever. Try a pumpkin spice syrup when you want to feel an autumnal vibe, no matter the time of year, or perhaps lavender or rose syrup for something that is spring-adjacent.
Alternatively, keep it simple with plain sweeteners along the lines of simple syrup, honey, or agave. A milk steamer, for example, can be easily customized with something like molasses, which offers multidimensional toffee and caramel notes. Try combining your desired sweetener with the previous recommendation of a touch of coffee, too. There's really no wrong way to approach this upgrade; they'll all offer a sweet kick to your milk when you feel like it's too plain. You'll have a homemade, customized sweetened milk that's better than anything you can get at a shop. Plus, these are scrumptious whether you enjoy them hot or iced.
Try it with some ground spices
One of the easiest ways to revitalize a glass of milk is to add a shake or two of your desired spices. You can keep it pretty muted with a small amount or apply liberally. Cinnamon is an easy option, but we love clove or cardamom, and of course, you can always create your own concoction — all three of those spices make an epic combination in milk. You may want to use ground spices just because they incorporate more easily than if you're hand grinding or blending yourself; the latter can be a little more woody and fibrous, depending on the spice.
In that case, you might need an extra step of straining the milk. You can leave it as a standalone spice, combine spices, or even include other ingredients. Try a cardamom rose milk, but make it more streamlined by using rosewater, your favorite sweetener, and then the ground cardamom. The Indian drink, haldi doodh, also known as golden milk, is another scrumptious option. Recipes may vary, but they can include milk, turmeric, ground black peppercorns, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, sweetener, and other ingredients. Your milk can be served iced or hot. And don't be alarmed if some of the spices settle at the bottom; just be sure to mix the milk occasionally.
When in doubt, add some breakfast cereal
Calling anyone who's a fan of that flavored milk after eating cereal: Are we gathered? Alright, well, you can craft your own upgraded milk by infusing it with cereal. The best way to do it is by going the waste-free route and eating the cereal and then drinking the milk.
To create your infused milk, start by adding the cereal and milk. Then you can eat the cereal or use a shaker to give it a full infusion. Chocolate cereals are a splendid place to start to get the chocolate milk type of flavor that feels like a nostalgic nod to childhood. The cereal milk gets the overall flavor profile of the cereal, along with some sweetness to ensure your milk is fully heightened and delicious. For something more customizable, use Rice Krispies or perhaps corn flakes. These aren't your typical sugary cereals, so you may include your sweetener of choice.
Sip on the cereal milk alone, or try including it in a cocktail. This tends to work better with fruity cereals, such as Froot Loops or Fruity Pebbles, but Lucky Charms and Reese's Puffs can be scrumptious as well. Infuse the milk, strain, then whip up your cocktail, which is similar to a White Russian.
Infuse it with frosted animal crackers
Consider using frosted animal crackers as another infusion method to turn your milk into a flavorful and nostalgic treat. You may have a box of them tucked away in your pantry, but now you can add them to your next beverage. Use the same method we mentioned for cereal — let it soak, soften, and strain. Since there's a layer of frosting, you may want to combine them and cover them to allow them to soften in the fridge overnight.
After that, you can strain (you don't want random nonpareil sprinkles or occasional leftover cracker lump lodged in your throat). This sweet graham cracker-like flavor might be the best milk you've ever tasted. But it's eye-catching too with its pink-ish hue; although there are options on the market if you happen to find them — think yellow and white animals for springtime, or pink and purple strawberry-flavored animals (a great way to add even more flavor into the creation). Slurp on it alone, add it to your coffee, or use it as the liquid for your next batch of pancakes. This is one of the more involved ways to upgrade milk, but you won't regret the effort once your taste buds get that first sip.
Steep black tea in hot milk for a spin on milky tea
For a fully indulgent tea-drinking experience, you should try steeping the tea directly in hot milk. It results in such a rich beverage that you can't help but want a second cup of it. We've found that black tea works best because it's stronger and can compete better with the richness and thickness of the milk — but feel free to experiment at home. Much like how the coffee in milk wasn't coffee milk, this isn't milk tea (the iced drink with tapioca pearls), either. It's tea-flavored milk.
Heat your milk as desired (in the microwave or on the stove) until very hot, then add in your teabag or tea leaves. Allow it to steep until you can see it change color, but your taste buds are the ultimate judge of when it's ready; it depends on the type of tea, how strong the tea itself is, and whether you use leaves or bags. Just note it may take longer than your average water steeping method. We're not trying to make a concentrate either; we're trying to make milk more captivating. Earl Grey has a fantastic, deep black tea and bergamot note that works nicely with the milk, but any black tea gets the job done wonderfully.