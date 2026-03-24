The Drool-Worthy Spread Martha Stewart Serves Her Employees For Breakfast
As a cooking, entertaining, and interior design icon, you can imagine that Martha Stewart's home is a pretty grand place. Her primary residence, Cantitoe Corners (aka Bedford Farm) in New York, spans 153 acres of gardens, stables, meadows, and more. How does she thank her on-site staff for their upkeep of the grounds? By preparing them a drool-worthy breakfast every week, complete with homemade drinks, yogurt, eggs, and baked goods.
In an interview with People alongside fellow pro chef José Andrés, Stewart was asked about the last meal she cooked for a crowd. She explained that on Sundays, she invites "the guys in the stable, the grounds guys and my security guy ... to my kitchen to have breakfast." In addition to handmade cappuccinos and freshly-squeezed juice, Stewart serves up "homemade yogurt with farm honey. And then I scramble lots and lots of eggs ... and put them on muffins or biscuits".
It's no wonder that a big homemade scramble is part of this morning menu, as Martha Stewart's chickens lay a shocking number of eggs: About 60 to 100 per day. Scrambled eggs also happen to be one of Martha Stewart's favorite foods, alongside a green juice that she makes for herself every morning (and probably appears in her signature Sunday spread). She added that this special breakfast provides an opportunity to talk to her employees about how the farm is doing. This treatment likely makes the staff feel mighty lucky to work for Stewart.
How to recreate Martha Stewart's breakfast spread at home
Is Martha Stewart's Sunday breakfast menu making your mouth water? We may not know exactly which recipes she serves to her staff, but you can easily recreate her spread using tips from the cooking maven herself. The green juice Martha Stewart drinks every morning is very versatile, as she switches up the ingredients every time. However, she only uses organic fruits and vegetables, which may include spinach, cucumber, celery, ginger, citrus fruits, carrots, and more.
You likely already have a favorite method for making scrambled eggs, but consider swapping out your regular butter or oil for clarified butter, the ingredient Martha Stewart uses to amp up scrambled eggs. This deliciously rich and flavorful fat creates eggs worthy of one of her cookbooks or magazine spreads. The yogurt and cappuccino parts of the meal are pretty straightforward — you don't even have to make the yogurt from scratch as Stewart does, but consider using honey from a local producer for that authentic farm-fresh taste.
As for the biscuits and muffins, Martha Stewart sweetens muffins without adding sugar by using raisins and prune juice, creating wholesomely sweet treats that are perfect for starting the day. If you prefer a less-sweet baked good for your morning, go with the biscuits instead. All of these elements combined will make for a mouthwatering and quite filling breakfast, perfect for showing appreciation to family, friends, or just yourself, Martha-style.