The Drool-Worthy Spread Martha Stewart Serves Her Employees For Breakfast

As a cooking, entertaining, and interior design icon, you can imagine that Martha Stewart's home is a pretty grand place. Her primary residence, Cantitoe Corners (aka Bedford Farm) in New York, spans 153 acres of gardens, stables, meadows, and more. How does she thank her on-site staff for their upkeep of the grounds? By preparing them a drool-worthy breakfast every week, complete with homemade drinks, yogurt, eggs, and baked goods.

In an interview with People alongside fellow pro chef José Andrés, Stewart was asked about the last meal she cooked for a crowd. She explained that on Sundays, she invites "the guys in the stable, the grounds guys and my security guy ... to my kitchen to have breakfast." In addition to handmade cappuccinos and freshly-squeezed juice, Stewart serves up "homemade yogurt with farm honey. And then I scramble lots and lots of eggs ... and put them on muffins or biscuits".

It's no wonder that a big homemade scramble is part of this morning menu, as Martha Stewart's chickens lay a shocking number of eggs: About 60 to 100 per day. Scrambled eggs also happen to be one of Martha Stewart's favorite foods, alongside a green juice that she makes for herself every morning (and probably appears in her signature Sunday spread). She added that this special breakfast provides an opportunity to talk to her employees about how the farm is doing. This treatment likely makes the staff feel mighty lucky to work for Stewart.