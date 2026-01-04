The Shocking Number Of Eggs Martha Stewart's Chickens Lay Every Year

It'd be an understatement to say that Martha Stewart wears a lot of hats. She's a media mogul, restaurateur, cookbook author, and occasional Snoop Dogg collaborator, with a diverse resume that would likely challenge even the most ambitious multitasker. However, small-scale egg farmer may be one of her most unexpected roles, and it's all thanks to a flock of surprisingly productive hens living at her Bedford, New York estate.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the lifestyle guru talked about raising her own chickens while discussing her Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, which is modeled after her own home. When asked about potential egg dishes, she ended up mentioning that her own hens collectively lay "between 60 and 100 eggs a day," meaning an estimated 31,500 eggs have been laid in her backyard.

"I was trying to think how much they could retail for, and it comes out to about $10,000 worth of eggs," she said. Even so, Stewart noted that it costs far more than that to feed backyard poultry, calling it "a very, very inefficient way to get your eggs." However, it's still worth it in her opinion, as her eggs are apparently "the best eggs that you'll have ever eaten."