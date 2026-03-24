One Single Seasoning Seriously Wakes Up The Flavor Of Boring Grilled Chicken
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Chicken breast is an excellent source of lean poultry protein that can be somewhat tricky for even the most seasoned cooks. Often bearing an uneven shape, cooking a chicken breast to ideal doneness is, itself, a bit of a challenge. Additionally, with a lack of fat content, finding creative ways to add flavor is an absolute must. One of the best ways you should be seasoning chicken breast but aren't is with Tajín.
Made with a mixture of sea salt, dehydrated chile peppers, and lime, this is a perfect seasoning for your chicken breast. Of the three main elements, the acidic component of lime is great for helping to tenderize the meat, while the one-two punch of salt and smoky chile peppers adds big flavor to an otherwise bland bird. Tajín can be used as a dry rub for your chicken breast prior to grilling or baking. You can also mix it up into a mouthwatering marinade and include a splash of water for the juiciest chicken breast ever.
If you've never tried Tajín before, it's readily available on Amazon for under $3 and in most grocery stores. Be sure to taste it first to know exactly what kind of flavors you're working with and how much you'd like to use. This bold seasoning and its diminutive container prove that a little will go a long way.
Tips for using Tajín to season chicken breast
Whether baked, grilled, or pan-fried, chicken breast will benefit greatly from the addition of Tajín seasoning. Tajín is clearly a powerhouse on its own, but, combined with other complementary ingredients, it can do even more for your chicken. For example, you could include between a teaspoon and a tablespoon of the seasoning in the marinade for a tequila and lime grilled chicken recipe to amplify all the flavors already present. It would also make a great finishing garnish over your cooked chicken breast.
If you're already using Tajín as the primary seasoning for a chicken breast entree, consider the many ways you can also incorporate it into your side dishes and even accompanying drinks and desserts. For example, tie the flavors of the cooked chicken into a side of Tajín-spiced roasted potatoes or grilled vegetables like squash or asparagus. Similarly, try mixing Tajín seasoning into a batch of rice cooked in chicken broth for the ultimate comforting side. For dessert, sprinkle Tajín over grilled spears of pineapple or atop slices of watermelon for a spicy and sweet treat. If you're serving margaritas or bloody mary cocktails along with your chicken breast dinner, try using Tajín to rim the glasses.
This simple seasoning will do so much more than just elevate your chicken. It will take your entire dining experience to new heights of flavor.