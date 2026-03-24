The Only 2 Foods Jacques Pépin Admits To Avoiding Completely
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Jacques Pépin is known for making cooking accessible and fun. With tips on frugality in cooking and a bevy of beloved recipes, it's hard to imagine the famed chef not liking any specific foods. However, in a YouTube short interview with KQED, he revealed that coconut and marshmallow are two of his least-liked foods.
Pépin confidently states, "I'm kind of a glutton. I kind of like any food, but I'm not crazy about coconut. Too much coconut for me kind of turns me off." He goes on to share, "I'm not crazy about marshmallow either." With a chuckle, he concludes, "otherwise, I love everything."
He does not specify in the brief clip why he avoids these specific foods. Given the similarities in flavor between the two, it could be inferred that perhaps his aversion stems from the excessive sweetness. Further, both coconut and marshmallow each have a rather unique texture that doesn't always please some discerning palates.
More wisdom from Jacques Pépin
Though Pépin personally avoids both coconut and marshmallow, that isn't to say that these foods have never been featured in his cooking. In fact, his cookbook "More Fast Food My Way" features a recipe for a refreshing tapioca banana coconut pudding that calls for the use of canned coconut milk. Knowing how to entertain a crowd beyond your own personal preferences is great guidance, particularly for newer cooks.
Additionally, Pépin's creative trick for turning a simple bowl of breakfast cereal into a gourmet treat requires only melted chocolate, Corn Flakes, and Rice Krispies to come together, but is reminiscent of another sweet that just so happens to be marshmallow-based. It's important to note that the popular television chef is somewhat reserved in sharing his opinions about food he avoids, opting to note that he's not enthusiastic about them rather than outright condemning either ingredient. Being thoughtful while maintaining an open mind about your own cooking and taste preferences will help stir even more culinary creativity, as inspired by Pépin's example.
There are so many clever cooking pointers that Pépin has shared over the years. If you're a fan of coconut and marshmallow, you can always incorporate either ingredient into a complementary dish from one of Pépin's many cookbooks. Remember that, once you've become acquainted with a specific recipe, preparing it to the letter at least a few times, then, per Pépin, you can make it your own.