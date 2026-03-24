The Only 2 Foods Jacques Pépin Admits To Avoiding Completely

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Jacques Pépin is known for making cooking accessible and fun. With tips on frugality in cooking and a bevy of beloved recipes, it's hard to imagine the famed chef not liking any specific foods. However, in a YouTube short interview with KQED, he revealed that coconut and marshmallow are two of his least-liked foods.

Pépin confidently states, "I'm kind of a glutton. I kind of like any food, but I'm not crazy about coconut. Too much coconut for me kind of turns me off." He goes on to share, "I'm not crazy about marshmallow either." With a chuckle, he concludes, "otherwise, I love everything."

He does not specify in the brief clip why he avoids these specific foods. Given the similarities in flavor between the two, it could be inferred that perhaps his aversion stems from the excessive sweetness. Further, both coconut and marshmallow each have a rather unique texture that doesn't always please some discerning palates.