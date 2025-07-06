Jacques Pépin's Creative Trick Turns A Simple Bowl Of Breakfast Cereal Into A Gourmet Treat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French chef extraordinaire Jacques Pépin has been a whiz in the kitchen since the mid-1950s, and, at 89 years of age, his culinary inspiration shows no signs of slowing. Taking a practical and warm approach to cooking, he invites viewers to get creative in their own home kitchens, making the process accessible and fun. One simple and effective dessert that Pépin loves to prepare for his granddaughter happens to be a creative way to use breakfast cereal. Using a blend of melted semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate and his two favorite cereals, Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies, Pépin prepares a batch of no-bake treats that takes just 30 minutes to set in the fridge.

The chef starts by melting chocolate on the stovetop using a double boiler method. Next, he pours half the melted chocolate over the Rice Krispies Breakfast Cereal and the other half over the Corn Flakes before thoroughly mixing until the cereals are fully coated. Pépin then gently places spoonfuls of each treat on a baking sheet lined with nonstick aluminum foil and puts the tray in the fridge to set for a half hour. The results are a rich and crispy dessert that you can enjoy as is or dress up with other fun additions. The appeal of Pépin's cooking comes from his gentle guidance and easygoing attitude, always encouraging viewers to make a recipe their own way.