This Is The Only State Capital Without A McDonald's In The US

McDonald's is one of the biggest restaurant chains in the world, but there's still a few corners of the planet where the Golden Arches hasn't forced its way in. One such corner is the city of Montpelier, Vermont. The absence isn't due to an outright ban on fast-food restaurants (though that wouldn't be surprising considering Vermont is actually missing a lot of fast food chains on purpose). It comes down to the city's small size and the economics of fast-food expansion.

With an adorably small population of around 8,000 residents, Montpelier is the smallest state capital in the United States. For a company like McDonald's that depends heavily on high-traffic volume, these low numbers can make the location way less attractive from a business standpoint. While many fast-food chains operate in small towns, they often prioritize areas with heavy highway traffic or larger suburban populations that can sustain steady sales.

Another factor is the city's strong local food culture. Vermont is a feisty, independent state with a strong commitment to maintaining its quirkiness. It's well known for emphasizing local businesses and farm-to-table dining, and Montpelier reflects that ethos. The downtown area is filled with independent restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and markets that residents tend to support enthusiastically. Many locals take pride in maintaining a food scene dominated by small businesses rather than national chains, which is why Vermont has so many wonderful, locally owned restaurants.