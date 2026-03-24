This Is The Only State Capital Without A McDonald's In The US
McDonald's is one of the biggest restaurant chains in the world, but there's still a few corners of the planet where the Golden Arches hasn't forced its way in. One such corner is the city of Montpelier, Vermont. The absence isn't due to an outright ban on fast-food restaurants (though that wouldn't be surprising considering Vermont is actually missing a lot of fast food chains on purpose). It comes down to the city's small size and the economics of fast-food expansion.
With an adorably small population of around 8,000 residents, Montpelier is the smallest state capital in the United States. For a company like McDonald's that depends heavily on high-traffic volume, these low numbers can make the location way less attractive from a business standpoint. While many fast-food chains operate in small towns, they often prioritize areas with heavy highway traffic or larger suburban populations that can sustain steady sales.
Another factor is the city's strong local food culture. Vermont is a feisty, independent state with a strong commitment to maintaining its quirkiness. It's well known for emphasizing local businesses and farm-to-table dining, and Montpelier reflects that ethos. The downtown area is filled with independent restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and markets that residents tend to support enthusiastically. Many locals take pride in maintaining a food scene dominated by small businesses rather than national chains, which is why Vermont has so many wonderful, locally owned restaurants.
Vermont is well-known for supporting small businesses
Now, this doesn't mean residents of the Green Mountain State have absolutely no access to fast food. Several Mickey D's operate in neighboring towns such as Barre and Berlin, both only a short drive from the capital. For Montpelier residents craving a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the nearest location is less than 15 minutes away. Over the years, the idea of opening a McDonald's in Montpelier has occasionally surfaced, but it has never materialized into an actual restaurant. There's no statewide rule preventing the chain from opening there, but any new development would still need to navigate local zoning, planning approval, and the realities of operating in a small market.
In many ways, Montpelier's lack of a McDonald's has become part of its identity. Travel writers and trivia enthusiasts often point to the city as a quirky outlier in the fast-food landscape. The fact that every other state capital (from massive cities like Phoenix to smaller ones like Pierre, South Dakota) has at least one McDonald's location makes Montpelier's absence even more impressive. When you consider that Montpelier is also the only state capital that doesn't have a Starbucks, you get the feeling that this whole "chain-free" vibe isn't just a passing trend.
And honestly, respect. Vermont is deeply committed to keeping a classic "Main Street," which means 90% of businesses in the state are considered small. Locals consider it a duty and an honor to shop small — no Big Macs needed.