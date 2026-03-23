Bring A Brighter Bite To Chicken Tenders With A Seasoning You Probably Forgot About

Chicken tenders are an essential, easy dinner staple, and they get so much better if you pair them with a flavorful seasoning. Comparing chicken breast vs chicken tenderloin, tenderloin has the advantage of being juicy and, of course, quite tender — but it still isn't the most flavorful cut of meat out there. However, tenders are incredibly easy to enhance with homemade or premade spice mixes, and the best choice is an often-overlooked classic: lemon pepper.

Lemon pepper is a go-to flavor in the world of wings that you can thank Atlanta for, but its bright, pungent flavor is just as suited to chicken tenders. In fact, it's really all you need to turn them into a satisfying main course. If you are making breaded chicken tenders from scratch, you can marinate the chicken with lemon pepper seasoning, lemon juice, oil, and garlic powder, and then also add lemon pepper seasoning directly to the breading before you bake them.

If you are cooking frozen, pre-breaded, or naked chicken tenders, cook them the way you normally would. Lemon pepper seasoning risks burning if exposed to too much heat. In these cases, wait until the tenders are nearly done, then brush or toss them with lemon pepper seasoning and butter and return to the heat to finish cooking until browned.