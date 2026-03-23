James Brown Loved This Meat So Much He Expected His Entourage To Eat It When He Did

James Brown did it all, and nobody did it like him. He had a strong personality, and strong opinions about music, stagecraft, and discipline, and according to a GQ interview with his longtime friend, and short-time tour manager, Reverend Al Sharpton, those opinions extended all the way to the dinner table. Sharpton recalled Brown had a particular favorite: "James Brown was a steak man. Loved steaks," he said, remembering the meals they shared while traveling together.

Sharpton said when Brown was in town, they often ate at the now-closed Stage Delicatessen on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, a classic Midtown Jewish deli spot popular with entertainers and theater crowds. When Brown walked in, he knew what he wanted, and everyone else with him at the table knew what they were getting, "because Brown was 'autocratic ... and we all had to eat what he ate.'"

This approach fits the reputation Brown cultivated as the "Hardest Working Man in Show Business," a performer known for running rehearsals with military precision and expecting the same rigor and commitment from everyone around him. Sharpton says the pattern repeated everywhere they went, "I went all over the world with him — steak, steak, steak," he recalled. The choice sounds restrictive, but it makes a lot of practical sense for a touring performer. Modern steakhouses are easy to find in every state, and a steak dinner plates up to be a predictable combination of sufficient, nourishing protein and reliable familiarity no matter where the tour bus pulls in. For Brown, that orderly dependability became part of life on the road for him, and his friends.