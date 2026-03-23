'Phenomenal' — Service Steals The Show At This Top-Rated San Antonio Mexican Restaurant
While Tasting Table's list of top-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, Texas is comprehensive, judging by the reviews, there is one establishment that we may have missed. Guests have taken to online forums to rave about the vibes and the food found at Maria Bonita and have specifically called out the team's exemplary service. "Pedro was phenomenal! Very friendly service!" gushed a visitor on TripAdvisor. "Every single time we walk in, we feel welcomed like family. The food is always delicious, the drinks are amazing, and the atmosphere is such a vibe," added another fan.
With a mariachi band on Wednesdays and Fridays, a DJ on Saturdays, homemade tortillas aplenty, and flights of margaritas and mimosas to sample, this establishment has all the makings for a good time. "The first time we tried Maria Bonita was during Restaurant Week, and it was an amazing experience," wrote a guest on Yelp. "We had brunch items as well as beef fajitas, and each dish was flavorful and presented in an enticing way." Fajitas have been described as tender, and the boozy beverages have been noted as refreshing and strong.
A community favorite
The brunch at Maria Bonita has found a special place among customers. Served until 3 p.m. on weekends, hearty plates of nachos, enchiladas, burgers, steak and eggs, pancakes, street tacos, churros, and flan are spread out onto tables. "It's a great brunch spot," agreed a customer on Instagram. For those who are looking for a mid-week pick-me-up, Maria Bonita also dishes out lunch specials from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with dishes that include rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas that are made by hand.
From heavier orders of enchiladas and sizzling fajitas to lighter choices of taco salad, soup, and flautas, Maria Bonita is a lunch destination that is sure to tide you over until dinner time. However, those looking for a satisfying dinner date can also take their pick from a generous menu of ceviche, ribeye, grilled salmon, and combo plates that can satisfy any guest's unique preference. Whatever meal brings you through the doors at Maria Bonita, the friendly service of the staff will help even first-timers feel like regulars.