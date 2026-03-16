Costco Just Recalled Its Popular Meatloaf Kit In These 26 States For Salmonella Risk
On March 14, 2026, Costco sent a food safety recall notice to members who purchased its Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes. This prepared meal, which Costco fans love, contains a portion of meatloaf with a signature glaze and a side of mashed potatoes with butter. It was recalled due to concerns about contamination from salmonella. The potential for contamination was identified by a Kirkland Signature ingredient supplier, Griffith Foods, Inc.
The meatloaf meal kits included in the recall have a product number of 30783 and sell-by dates between March 5 and March 16, 2026. They were sold between March 2 and March 13, 2026 in Costco warehouses in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Salmonella is a bacterium that is responsible for the most common foodborne illness in the U.S.: salmonellosis. The foods where salmonella can be lurking including raw poultry, meat, dairy, and eggs. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning — nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, headache, and fever — can appear within two to three hours or days after eating the contaminated food. If you consumed any amount of Costco's meatloaf kit and are experiencing symptoms, contact your primary care doctor or go to the closest emergency room.
Though salmonellosis can resolve on its own, certain people are at a high risk of complications associated with the infection. Infants and children, people over the age of 65, and those with a compromised immune system, underlying illness, or medical condition, should take caution.
What to do if you purchased a product that Costco has recalled
If you purchased one of the meatloaf kits included in this recall, you should not eat any of the product. Return the kit to your local Costco warehouse for a full refund. If you have any questions about the recall or the products affected, or if you aren't sure if your meatloaf kit is included in the recall, you can visit the customer service page on Costco's website. At this time, there have not been any reported injuries or illnesses associated with this recall.
The most common cause of salmonella infections is consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, or eggs. You can protect yourself by cooking meat and eggs to a safe minimum internal temperature to kill any potential bacteria, preventing cross-contamination between raw meat and eggs and other foods and surfaces, and washing your hands after handling raw meat or eggs. You should also stay up to date on current product recalls to avoid consuming potentially contaminated foods.
Meat, poultry, and eggs are not the only products that can potentially be contaminated by salmonella. Among the biggest recalls of all time due to salmonella risks over the past 40 years, some of the products affected included produce, peanut butter, and even breakfast cereal.