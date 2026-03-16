Costco Just Recalled Its Popular Meatloaf Kit In These 26 States For Salmonella Risk

On March 14, 2026, Costco sent a food safety recall notice to members who purchased its Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes. This prepared meal, which Costco fans love, contains a portion of meatloaf with a signature glaze and a side of mashed potatoes with butter. It was recalled due to concerns about contamination from salmonella. The potential for contamination was identified by a Kirkland Signature ingredient supplier, Griffith Foods, Inc.

The meatloaf meal kits included in the recall have a product number of 30783 and sell-by dates between March 5 and March 16, 2026. They were sold between March 2 and March 13, 2026 in Costco warehouses in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Salmonella is a bacterium that is responsible for the most common foodborne illness in the U.S.: salmonellosis. The foods where salmonella can be lurking including raw poultry, meat, dairy, and eggs. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning — nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, headache, and fever — can appear within two to three hours or days after eating the contaminated food. If you consumed any amount of Costco's meatloaf kit and are experiencing symptoms, contact your primary care doctor or go to the closest emergency room.

Though salmonellosis can resolve on its own, certain people are at a high risk of complications associated with the infection. Infants and children, people over the age of 65, and those with a compromised immune system, underlying illness, or medical condition, should take caution.