Sonic's Secret-Menu Key Lime Pie Shake Gives You A Taste Of The Tropics
Sonic regulars know that what appears on the menu can serve as inspiration for unique food and drink orders that aren't listed in print. Among the roster of secret menu items we can't believe exist there's a key lime pie shake that offers smooth, creamy citrusy taste. With the right instructions, a cool drink that serves up the flavors of a key lime pie in a shake form can be yours to enjoy, even if it isn't visible on the screen at the drive-in.
Start by ordering a cheesecake shake and add twisted lime or lime syrup to your drink. Request crumbles of graham cracker or cookie pieces to be added on top, an ingredient that can resemble pie crust. Further customize your cool creation with whipped cream and a cherry. "It is the best thing ever," gushed a fan on Instagram. After trying this secret menu item, Sonic customers have described the shake as their new favorite and say it tastes just like key lime. An extra splash of coconut syrup can bring added flavor from the tropics straight into your cup.
A vacation in shake form
Regulars at the chain note that Sonic's special custom items are best ordered on the spot, right at a Sonic location. Some customers have said that secret menu orders like the key lime shake can't be modified and ordered on the app, and others have had difficulty convincing their local Sonic staff to make more creative concoctions. "I tried ordering one today and they said they don't do that," wrote one customer on TikTok.
If you have your heart set on the key lime shake, be ready to make some quick adjustments. Since Sonic drinks are customizable, get creative with your order and spruce up your beverage how you see fit. A vanilla shake can be used as a base if you'd like a less tangy taste, or you can try a twisted lime cream slush for an icier texture that offers the same citrusy notes of key lime pie. You can add cheesecake bites and ask for the ingredients to be blended for a creamier treat. If luck is in your favor, this refreshing sipper is like a vacation in a cup.