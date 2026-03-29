Sonic's Secret-Menu Key Lime Pie Shake Gives You A Taste Of The Tropics

Sonic regulars know that what appears on the menu can serve as inspiration for unique food and drink orders that aren't listed in print. Among the roster of secret menu items we can't believe exist there's a key lime pie shake that offers smooth, creamy citrusy taste. With the right instructions, a cool drink that serves up the flavors of a key lime pie in a shake form can be yours to enjoy, even if it isn't visible on the screen at the drive-in.

Start by ordering a cheesecake shake and add twisted lime or lime syrup to your drink. Request crumbles of graham cracker or cookie pieces to be added on top, an ingredient that can resemble pie crust. Further customize your cool creation with whipped cream and a cherry. "It is the best thing ever," gushed a fan on Instagram. After trying this secret menu item, Sonic customers have described the shake as their new favorite and say it tastes just like key lime. An extra splash of coconut syrup can bring added flavor from the tropics straight into your cup.