This 4-Ingredient Key Lime Pie Evokes Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

Once you get your footing for making homemade Key lime pie, you may want to try your hand at a little more complex variation. Our own sweet and tart Key lime pie recipe, which is topped with a torched meringue and encased in a homemade pie crust, is perfect for slightly more experienced bakers who want to elevate the look and flavor of this tropical classic. A graham cracker crust is the standard base for Key lime pie, though you could also use other types of cookies in your crumb crust, like gingersnaps, for even more flavor. Adding extra spices, like cinnamon, will also add depth to your pie and elevate the crumb crust to new heights.

You can also add your own creative spin on the Margaritaville recipe by stirring in a thickener like sour cream. Not only will it make the mouthfeel more decadent, but the sourness of the dairy will be a great contrast to the freshness of the lime. Serve each slice with a dollop of homemade whipped cream and a sprinkle of Key lime zest for a slice that looks as good as it tastes.