This 4-Ingredient Key Lime Pie Evokes Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville
Who doesn't love Key lime pie? It's like taking a bite out of the summertime and makes you feel like you're sitting underneath a cabana with a tropical drink in hand. Even if your baking skills aren't up to speed, you can master a basic Key lime pie — especially when you have this four-ingredient rendition, courtesy of Margaritaville, at your fingertips.
This pie recipe combines simple ingredients, including sweetened condensed milk, Key lime juice (which is not the same as regular lime juice), and egg yolks, into a pre-made graham cracker pie crust. Its recipe appears to be very similar to what's served at the actual Margaritaville locations, though there is no way to tell if it's an exact replica. The brand claims that these pies are made from scratch daily (thus come in limited quantities). Their hefty price tag of around $10 a slice means we'll be happy settling for this pared-down, homemade version.
Key lime pie made easy
Once you get your footing for making homemade Key lime pie, you may want to try your hand at a little more complex variation. Our own sweet and tart Key lime pie recipe, which is topped with a torched meringue and encased in a homemade pie crust, is perfect for slightly more experienced bakers who want to elevate the look and flavor of this tropical classic. A graham cracker crust is the standard base for Key lime pie, though you could also use other types of cookies in your crumb crust, like gingersnaps, for even more flavor. Adding extra spices, like cinnamon, will also add depth to your pie and elevate the crumb crust to new heights.
You can also add your own creative spin on the Margaritaville recipe by stirring in a thickener like sour cream. Not only will it make the mouthfeel more decadent, but the sourness of the dairy will be a great contrast to the freshness of the lime. Serve each slice with a dollop of homemade whipped cream and a sprinkle of Key lime zest for a slice that looks as good as it tastes.