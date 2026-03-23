Ree Drummond Uses One Ingredient To Give Pork Chops A Sweet-And-Spicy Bite
To make truly irresistible pork chops, Ree Drummond has a quick upgrade that's sure to elevate even an easy pork chop recipe. Upgrade your go-to pork chops with hot honey to satisfy all your "swicy" cravings, and you'll have a meal that brings depth to the dinner table any night of the week. The best part is that Drummond's recipe can be put together in less than 30 minutes, so it is a quick way to spruce up a midweek meal.
After searing seasoned and panko-covered pork chops, Drummond adds a homemade hot honey glaze at the end of the cooking process, coating pieces generously. Adding hot honey as a last step ensures that the sweetener won't burn on the stove or in the oven. Though hot-honey-coated meat might sound hot on the tongue, this isn't a reach-for-a-glass-of-milk kind of spice. Instead, the gentle spice is softened by the sweetness of the honey, pairing beautifully with a forkful of the tender and savory pork chops.
A dish to tantalize all the taste buds
While you can use store-bought hot honey to achieve this masterpiece, you can also make your own hot honey, if you're reluctant to coat pork chops in spice or you simply don't have the ingredient on hand. You can easily customize homemade hot honey with splashes of apple cider vinegar to balance the sweetness of the recipe, add a touch of garlic to build a deeper savory taste, or include more cayenne pepper for extra heat. To make all of the flavors really pop, a sprinkle of flaky salt as a final garnish can knock this recipe out of the park.
Complete plates of hot honey-glazed pork chops with buttery mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, or greens. You can also do as Drummond, and serve them with a broccoli slaw, and you'll have a filling meal that is ideal to serve year-round, whether it's a summer evening or a cold winter night. Any leftover pork chops can be sliced up and placed in a salad or on a sandwich, or even make a reappearance alongside plates of scrambled eggs in the morning. You may also want to present meals with small dishes of hot honey and hot sauce for guests to add more sweetness or heat to taste.