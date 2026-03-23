Ree Drummond Uses One Ingredient To Give Pork Chops A Sweet-And-Spicy Bite

To make truly irresistible pork chops, Ree Drummond has a quick upgrade that's sure to elevate even an easy pork chop recipe. Upgrade your go-to pork chops with hot honey to satisfy all your "swicy" cravings, and you'll have a meal that brings depth to the dinner table any night of the week. The best part is that Drummond's recipe can be put together in less than 30 minutes, so it is a quick way to spruce up a midweek meal.

After searing seasoned and panko-covered pork chops, Drummond adds a homemade hot honey glaze at the end of the cooking process, coating pieces generously. Adding hot honey as a last step ensures that the sweetener won't burn on the stove or in the oven. Though hot-honey-coated meat might sound hot on the tongue, this isn't a reach-for-a-glass-of-milk kind of spice. Instead, the gentle spice is softened by the sweetness of the honey, pairing beautifully with a forkful of the tender and savory pork chops.