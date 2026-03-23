Why This Iconic 1990s Gas Station Frozen Drink Basically Disappeared

Driving around the country, you'll find two big frozen drinks at convenience stores and gas stations: Icee and Slurpee. But as recently as the 1990s, there used to be a third. The kind of drinks that are more generically known as slushies are a symbol of roadside Americana — and a thoroughly modern product that was created by accident. While flavored ice drinks date back thousands of years, the first modern blended slushie (as we know it) was born in a Dairy Queen in 1958. A local franchise owner named Omar Knedlik was trying to save soda pop after his refrigerator broke, so he put it in a freezer, later discovering he could sell the frozen soda. The popularity of that drink led directly to the birth of the first ICEE machines, and an American tradition was born. It's a tradition that only a decade later caught the attention of a peanut salesman named Will Radcliff, who eagerly jumped into the market by creating the Slush Puppie in 1970.

Slush Puppie took off quickly and became a ubiquitous brand in convenience stores and local restaurants across the country. By the late '90s, the company was bringing in $30 million a year in revenue, and had sold 650,000 machines in over 60 countries. Unfortunately, Slush Puppie fell prey to a common outcome in the corporate food world: consolidation. Radcliff first sold the brand to U.K. giant Cadbury Schweppes in 2000, but he remained as a company leader as Slush Puppie continued. However, Radcliff retired not long after, and in 2006, Cadbury Schweppes sold Slush Puppie again to a company called J&J Snack Foods Corp. J&J happened to be the owner of another brand called ICEE.