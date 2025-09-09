This Fast Food Chain Is The Rumored Inventor Of The Beloved ICEE Drink

When you think of an ICEE, you might think of picking up the beverage at a gas station or buying it at a theater concession stand. In the minds of many, it's more associated with these locations than a traditional restaurant, so it may surprise you to learn its origins lay with a fast food chain. Specifically, the ICEE is rumored to have come from a Dairy Queen location in the 1950s.

According to Kansas Public Radio, the ICEE was invented by Omar Knedlik, a Kansas resident. He was a Dairy Queen franchise owner in the late 1950s, but didn't have a working soda fountain. Instead, he partially froze Coca-Cola in the bottle and sold it to customers, who loved the icy texture that formed in the freezer. Seeing a business opportunity, turned to a Texas company to develop a machine that could emulate the icy drink. Five years later, in 1960, he patented the machine, which led to him starting the ICEE company.

The gas station 7-Eleven started using these machines to great success in 1965 (though they later renamed their own version to Slurpee), which is where the product's association with gas stations comes from. However, Knedlik's influence on the frozen beverage scene cannot be overstated, as almost every major fast food brand sells their own variation of an Slurpee today, and without him, the cold, slushie treats may not exist.