14 Foods And Drinks That Were Created By Accident

We all make mistakes; it's the nature of being human. If we're unlucky, those mistakes will haunt our 3 a.m. thoughts for the rest of our lives. If we're lucky, we're forgiven with minimal fallout and walk away with a lesson learned. And if we're really lucky, we might just come to realize that our mistake led to the creation of something incredible. Unlikely? Perhaps, but it has happened, and in some cases, we're still enjoying the delicious outcomes of those mistakes.

Some products are the result of long years of careful study and experience, which all come together to create something new. Johnnie Walker's experience as a tea blender influenced the creation of his whisky, for example, and it's easy to see how he got there. But did you know Champagne was absolutely accidental? It's wild to think that something as seemingly complicated as Champagne was made by accident, but the world is weird, and here we are.

While the origin stories of many of our favorite foods might be hotly debated, let's take a look at some of the stories that history does remember. Sometimes, an accident can be turned into something wonderful with a little ingenuity and a little know-how. Hopefully, it'll also be a reminder that accidents aren't always a bad thing.