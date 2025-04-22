Out Of Worcestershire Sauce? Here's A Quick DIY Replacement That'll Get The Job Done

As you're putting together tonight's dinner, you tip over the bottle of Worcestershire sauce to discover the container is empty. Fear not; you have options. The original Worcestershire sauce is a thick condiment made with fermented ingredients, anchovies, garlic, and onion that adds savory, complex dimensions to recipes. This tangy addition to meals was created in the mid-1800s in Britain and has found a lasting hold in the culinary world. You can make your own vegan, anchovy-less Worcestershire sauce recipe, or look to make a simplified version using only three ingredients.

You will need to grab soy sauce, ketchup, and either white wine or malt vinegar to whip up a mix that could be mistaken for the real deal. To add some heat to your DIY hack, you can splash hot sauce into this lineup of ingredients. Keep this ratio in mind to up the chances you'll nail your homemade replacement: For every one teaspoon of ketchup, half the amount of both soy sauce and malt vinegar. This measured recipe offers the tasting elements you'd expect from Worcestershire sauce — a bit of salty tang with a touch of sweetness to round out savory deliciousness.