Why Your BOGO Coupon May Not Work The Way You Expect At Walmart

There's a certain thrill to saving money when you go shopping. Hitting a good sale is great, but there's an extra boost if you can find a coupon to give you a discount. Some people are so into saving money that couponing has even become a verb. Nearly every store accepts coupons, either its own or manufacturer versions, but there are always some rules involved. You can't combine coupons for more than the value of the item and expect money back, for instance. And at Walmart, if you have a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) coupon, you won't be able to use it if it is based on a percentage of the cost. This means that if you have a coupon that says you can buy one and get another for 50% off, that's not going to work at Walmart. Those percentage coupons are not something the store deals with.

Also, Walmart will not accept digital coupons of any kind, including BOGO coupons. You have to bring the physical coupon to the register, but it does allow you to use coupons you printed from the internet at home. Those require some closer scrutiny, however. If they seem altered or blurry in any way, the store can refuse them.

There are plenty of ways to save money at Walmart. The store will accept manufacturer BOGO coupons, but they have to be used for genuine buy-one-get-one-free deals. That means you can get two completely identical items. You pay for one, present the coupon, and get the other one for free.