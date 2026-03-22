How Much Protein Is Inside McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

Introduced in 1962 to appeal to Catholic customers during Lent, it was by all accounts a gimmick — a pollock patty dredged in breading and fried (it was originally a tender, pricier catch – halibut), smashed between a steamed bun with tartar sauce and a single sad square of American cheese. Yet decades later, people still order it. Not ironically or out of nostalgia, but because it's actually good. But, goodness aside, for folks who want to get extra protein in their diet, one of these can handily bring you 30% closer to your recommended daily intake of protein.

A standard Filet-O-Fish contains 16 grams of protein — respectable and can bring you a quarter-way closer to the 60 grams of protein you need to get a day, though it might not the headline-grabbing number you might expect. Nor is it even one of the most protein-packed orders you can make at the restaurant. But against the competition, though, the sandwich lands in an interesting spot. Arby's Crispy Fish has 20 grams, Burger King's Big Fish delivers 18, Wendy's seasonal offering hits 17, and Popeyes dominates with 26. McDonald's sits lowest. But there's a twist to this: At just 380 calories, it's one of the leaner paths you can take to good fish sandwich protein. So if you want a sandwich that offers decent protein while not leaving you bloated ... a Filet-o-Fish is the way to go!