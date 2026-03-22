For A Better Burger With Layers Of Flavor, Add This Classic Canadian Twist
After a night out on the town, you may have your favorite pizza delivery on speed dial. For many Canadians, a mouth-watering dish of deep-fried fries, savory gravy, and cheese curds is the ticket to satisfying late night cravings. Used by celebrity chefs to dress up burgers, poutine can be the finger-licking addition that will have you praising our neighbors up north. Piled onto a burger patty, this monster creation is the perfect marriage of savory flavors and crave-inducing textures. Beef, cheese, fries, and rich gravy are a match made in culinary heaven worthy of our respect.
Pourtine is the unofficial national food of Canada and it is made with fresh cheese curds, one of the underrated cheeses that should be stashed inside of burgers. While the name may sound fancy, you can make poutine at home, and any fried potatoes that aren't gobbled up can be kept airtight for three days so tomorrow's lunch is also sorted.
Mastering the art of mess
Use your go-to burger recipe to start your build. An easy smash burger can provide the foundation for a poutine-inspired pile of toppings. Cook fries to crispy, golden perfection and use fresh cheese curds to assemble this beast. If you can't find curds, tearing apart pieces of mild cheddar or blocks of full-fat mozzarella cheese can act as a quick substitute. Crumbled feta can also do the trick, but the flavor will result in a stronger-tasting recipe. Once fries and cheese are set on top of the burger, finish the work of art with a generous pouring of warm gravy. The fries should soften but not turn soggy if prepared correctly.
A poutine burger recipe is one that can be easily customized and perfected with time. Though the gravy sounds like a quick addition, look to build a rich flavor in your recipe. Add red wine to deepen the gravy's flavor and season with black pepper. Use buns capable of holding this sloppy creation — brioche and potato rolls can offer substantial bulk that won't crumble — and get ready to put these burgers back as soon as they are created. Once assembled, the clock is running on these poutine burgers, and time waits for no eater when gravy-coated buns are involved. The only thing you'll need is an extra napkin.