Dress Up Poutine With A Rich Red Wine Gravy

From tater kegs to gochujang wings, elevated bar snacks are having a moment — and it would be impossible to talk about elevated bar snacks without mentioning the greasy darling of the Montreal food scene: poutine. This hearty, savory, Canadian comfort food marries crispy fries with brown gravy and just-melted cheese curds. Poutine isn't a dish you'll see folks digging into at lunchtime. It's best served late at night or first thing in the morning, commonly bookended by heavily poured libations. There's even a Québécois name for this gastronomic class of food: "casse-croûtes," meaning "greasy spoon." After word spread, plenty of American joints serve poutine now, too.

Don't get it twisted, poutine is far from just a booze sponge. It's a perfectly orchestrated balancing act where the cheese curds are warmed through without melting into the gravy. All the toasty ingredients side-by-side somehow make each other even tastier. Alas, poutine does share the same fatal flaw as most bar snacks: It can either be incredible or just taste greasy and bland. Don't let your homemade poutine turn out this way. It's time to break out the red wine gravy.

Traditionally, poutine uses a simple beef-stock gravy. However, with its umami-forward combination of red wine, Worcestershire sauce, and beef broth, red wine gravy could be the sophisticated facelift your poutine didn't even know it wanted.