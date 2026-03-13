Transform Leftover Corned Beef And Cabbage Into A New Meal With Just 2 Store-Bought Ingredients

Considering cabbage is Pinterest's pick for the hottest vegetable in 2026, corned beef and cabbage is the perfect cabbage recipe to showcase its versatility. While we've got a recipe to help you master corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick's Day, there's always the predicament of what to do with the leftovers. Perhaps the most obvious way to repurpose leftover corned beef is in a Reuben sandwich. However, we've got a more unique handheld to channel both corned beef and cabbage into, and the best part is that it only requires two store-bought ingredients: cheese and flour tortillas.

Corned beef and cabbage quesadillas are the latest and greatest way to use leftovers. Judging by the sheer volume of easy and delicious quesadilla recipes we provide, it's safe to say that quesadillas welcome pretty much any type of filling. Indeed, most quesadilla recipes require both protein and veggie fillings to be precooked. In Mexico, we'd refer to the fillings as "guisados," pre-cooked, stewed veggies and proteins full of flavor.

So, you've got your corned beef and cabbage guisado all ready to go into store-bought flour tortillas alongside shredded cheese. The ideal type of cheese to pair with corned beef and cabbage are creamy, buttery cheeses like Swiss and Havarti that melt well and complement the savory flavors of the classic St. Patrick's Day offering. Oaxaca, a Mexican queso, is another great option. For the best melt, buy a block of cheese and shred it yourself.