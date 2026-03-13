Transform Leftover Corned Beef And Cabbage Into A New Meal With Just 2 Store-Bought Ingredients
Considering cabbage is Pinterest's pick for the hottest vegetable in 2026, corned beef and cabbage is the perfect cabbage recipe to showcase its versatility. While we've got a recipe to help you master corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick's Day, there's always the predicament of what to do with the leftovers. Perhaps the most obvious way to repurpose leftover corned beef is in a Reuben sandwich. However, we've got a more unique handheld to channel both corned beef and cabbage into, and the best part is that it only requires two store-bought ingredients: cheese and flour tortillas.
Corned beef and cabbage quesadillas are the latest and greatest way to use leftovers. Judging by the sheer volume of easy and delicious quesadilla recipes we provide, it's safe to say that quesadillas welcome pretty much any type of filling. Indeed, most quesadilla recipes require both protein and veggie fillings to be precooked. In Mexico, we'd refer to the fillings as "guisados," pre-cooked, stewed veggies and proteins full of flavor.
So, you've got your corned beef and cabbage guisado all ready to go into store-bought flour tortillas alongside shredded cheese. The ideal type of cheese to pair with corned beef and cabbage are creamy, buttery cheeses like Swiss and Havarti that melt well and complement the savory flavors of the classic St. Patrick's Day offering. Oaxaca, a Mexican queso, is another great option. For the best melt, buy a block of cheese and shred it yourself.
How to assemble and cook corned beef and cabbage quesadillas
Assembling and cooking the quesadillas is an effortless process, since you don't have to make any ingredients from scratch. You have various options when it comes to building the quesadilla. The easiest way is to use two whole tortillas, spreading mayo or butter to one side of each for maximum crisping. Stack shredded cheese, thin slices of corned beef and a few small spoonfuls of cabbage, followed by another layer of shredded cheese before topping with the second tortilla, buttered side up.
Then, place the assembled quesadilla into a nonstick pan or skillet over medium-high heat, cooking for a few minutes per side. You can also use the folded method by placing the toppings over one tortilla in the hot pan, cooking until the bottom layer of cheese is melted, then folding the tortilla in half. Flip the folded tortilla once more to cook for another minute or two to ensure an even crisp on both sides. Alternatively, these quesadillas can easily be cooked in the oven by following this recipe for sheet-pan quesadillas and swapping the original fillings for corned beef and cabbage.
A crucial tip for making quesadillas is to drain the veggies and meat of any excess liquid. If you pile watery cabbage and greasy corned beef, you'll likely end up with a soggy quesadilla. Instead of sour cream and guacamole, serve corned beef and cabbage quesadillas with a side of Thousand Island dressing or even hot mustard.