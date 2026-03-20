The Best Gluten-Free Mix From Bob's Red Mill Tastes Just Like The Real Deal
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There is an abundance of baking mixes available for purchase, from packaged brownie and cake mixes to the best pancake mixes on the market. But if you're eating a gluten-free diet, you may struggle to find a baking mix that you can safely enjoy — that is, until you explore Bob's Red Mill's lineup of products. This widely known brand has an impressive lineup of wheat-free mixes that will make your baking ventures easier. From pizza dough and pie crust to muffin and cornbread mixes, there is no shortage of options worth trying.
To decide which of Bob's Red Mill's gluten-free mixes were worth buying, we put them to the test by cooking with the mixes and then ranking them from worst to best based on flavor and texture. One of the items that soared above the rest, and even has the potential to rival your favorite cookie mix, is the Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix. Our taster couldn't tell that these cookies were gluten-free, which is impressive for any gluten-free product, let alone a perfectly baked cookie. Our taster lauded their brown butter flavor and ratio of chips to dough, and noted that they were just sweet enough for their liking.
High praise for this gluten-free baking mix
Our Tasting Table tester isn't the only one who loved these cookies. One TikToker who shaped the cookies into bars for a gluten-free friend said that the brand makes some of the best gluten-free products in the business. This example shows the utility of an all-purpose gluten-free cookie mix. Theoretically, you could also upgrade this store-bought cookie mix with other add-ins, like gluten-free oats or a drizzle of your favorite flavor extract. These cookies, which our taster notes have a chewy texture, would be excellent as a base for your ice cream sandwich as well.
One Amazon customer reported that this mix was a little too sweet, which makes sense, as processed gluten-free foods tend to contain more sugar than the alternative. Ultimately, they're still cookies, so you can always tamp down that sweetness by adding a sprinkle of salt on top or serving them with unsweetened milk. These treats will make for a perfect dessert after your delicious, gluten-free dinner.