15 Ways To Elevate Store-Bought Sugar Cookie Mix For Cookies That Taste (And Look) Homemade

No matter what holidays you are celebrating, the fall and winter months seem to be the peak time for cookie making. Cookies are a great way to say thanks, show appreciation, or simply treat yourself. They are great gifts to take to parties, have on hand for cookie swaps, and give to service providers like your neighborhood mail carrier. You can't possibly buy gifts for everyone, but a nice box or platter of cookies means a lot.

But maybe you are intimidated by the kitchen, feel like you don't have the time, or have convinced yourself you cannot bake. Well, think again. Every good baker and chef has tricks to make things faster and easier. It might be surprising that most, if not all, rely on frozen, refrigerated, or premixed recipes of some sort throughout the year. And it's only right to share that knowledge. For instance, regardless of your baking prowess, there are quite a few cookies anyone can make, starting with a simple store-bought sugar cookie mix, a little imagination, and some helpful tips.

As you go through this list, think about what you want in look, textures, taste, and color. Consider personalizing them for the people you are gifting. And be sure you're adding your own personality! There are a lot of options on this list. Even more options if you mix them together.