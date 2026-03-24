Marlon Brando Loved This Cereal So Much He Turned It Into An Alter Ego

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From "On the Waterfront" to "Apocalypse Now," Marlon Brando's acclaimed screen career is the benchmark for Hollywood's Golden Age. Off-screen, Brando's diet was similarly the stuff of legend (think an entire jar of peanut butter in one sitting). The actor's lifelong passion for food led to his yo-yoed appearances, from the lean physique in "The Chase" to the bulldoggish frame of Vito Corleone in "The Godfather." The revolutionary method actor changed the film industry forever, immersing himself in myriad roles of diverse personalities. But, y'know what "coulda been a contender" for a witty, epicurean nickname for this silver-screen legend? "Branflakes."

Despite being a regular at Chez Jay in Santa Monica, it's widely reported that Marlon Brando was also a big fan of the simple stuff — namely, cornflakes. Per the lore, he even nicknamed himself "Branflakes" in honor of the cereal. In an Instagram video posted by @stillherehwood, fellow actor and years-long friend Ed Begley, Jr. ("This is Spinal Tap," "Pineapple Express," "Batman Forever") describes Brando as a playful, eccentric person, recounting a time when Brando called him up and said, "Edward, it's Branflakes. Give me a shout. There's a project I want to do with you." Not only would Brando refer to himself as "Branflakes," he even gave his buddy a food-based handle, as well: "I was Ed the Bagel," says Begley Jr., who has also previously shared this exchange between himself and Brando in other interviews from years back, apparently looking fondly on the memory between friends.