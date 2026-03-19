The Expert-Approved Tomato Sauce Addition That Makes Braised Meats Taste Richer

Braising is a cooking method that transforms cheap, tough cuts of meat into succulent, melt-in-your-mouth masterpieces. And braising meat in tomato sauce is an especially popular choice as the umami-forward stewed tomatoes are the perfect enhancement for meat's own savory flavor. However, tomatoes are highly acidic, which may take away from the richness of the meat. We interviewed Anthony Scotto III, co-founder of the Pelato restaurant chain specializing in Italian cuisine infused with the spirit of Brooklyn, who offers a secret weapon to tame tomato sauce and make it the ultimate braised meat complement.

"Something I do add to my tomato sauce at home, which is a bit out of the usual, is a small amount of cinnamon powder," shares Scotto. He explains, "I only do it when braising meats in sauce. I find that it tapers the acidity of the sauce while bringing out the richness of the meats." In addition to reducing acidity, cinnamon will take tomato sauce to new heights by bringing a hint of sweetness and some warm spice to the mix. This not only adds depth of flavor to the tomatoes and aromatics, but also serves to complement the richness of the meat in your braise.

You can use ground cinnamon, but cinnamon sticks also work to impart more subtle flavors and aromas. A little goes a long way with ground cinnamon; add about 1 to 2 teaspoons per every 3 pounds of braised meat. Otherwise, use 2 sticks of cinnamon.