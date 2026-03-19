The Expert-Approved Tomato Sauce Addition That Makes Braised Meats Taste Richer
Braising is a cooking method that transforms cheap, tough cuts of meat into succulent, melt-in-your-mouth masterpieces. And braising meat in tomato sauce is an especially popular choice as the umami-forward stewed tomatoes are the perfect enhancement for meat's own savory flavor. However, tomatoes are highly acidic, which may take away from the richness of the meat. We interviewed Anthony Scotto III, co-founder of the Pelato restaurant chain specializing in Italian cuisine infused with the spirit of Brooklyn, who offers a secret weapon to tame tomato sauce and make it the ultimate braised meat complement.
"Something I do add to my tomato sauce at home, which is a bit out of the usual, is a small amount of cinnamon powder," shares Scotto. He explains, "I only do it when braising meats in sauce. I find that it tapers the acidity of the sauce while bringing out the richness of the meats." In addition to reducing acidity, cinnamon will take tomato sauce to new heights by bringing a hint of sweetness and some warm spice to the mix. This not only adds depth of flavor to the tomatoes and aromatics, but also serves to complement the richness of the meat in your braise.
You can use ground cinnamon, but cinnamon sticks also work to impart more subtle flavors and aromas. A little goes a long way with ground cinnamon; add about 1 to 2 teaspoons per every 3 pounds of braised meat. Otherwise, use 2 sticks of cinnamon.
Ingredient pairings and more tips for braising meat
Cinnamon is can be key seasoning for tomato sauce, but it's also a great addition to soy-based braising liquids as evidenced by popular Asian braises that combine cinnamon with star anise, ginger, and cardamom. But, if you're sticking to tomato sauce, you might want to go in a more European direction. You can add cinnamon to a tomato-based beef ragu alla bolognese, slow cooked with red wine and herbs. Braciole is another famous Italian tomato-forward braise featuring beef stuffed with herbs, parmesan, prosciutto, and pine nuts. The Greek dish, kokkinisto, instead simmers chuck roast in a brothy tomato sauce with cinnamon, allspice, bay leaves, oregano, garlic, and chili flakes. Of course, tomatoes are a Mexican crop, so you can always add your cinnamon to tomato-based slow cooker birria alongside spicy chilies.
No matter which culinary direction you take tomato sauce-braised beef, the key to making sure your meat stays seasoned when cooking it in liquid is to season the beef as well as the braising liquid. You should let the meat sit in the seasonings for at least 15 minutes before submerging it. Better yet, sear the meat to create a flavorful crust. Another essential tip to ensure your beef has a deeper flavor is to only submerge 75% of the meat in liquid to caramelize the exposed portion. A wide braising pan is best to keep you from overfilling with liquid.