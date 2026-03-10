How To Make Sure Your Meat Stays Seasoned When Cooking It In Liquid

Cooking meat in liquid in a process called braising may seem kind of pointless. You go through all the trouble of seasoning your cut of choice, only to have all that flavor rush out when you submerge it in liquid. However, there are many tips you can utilize to help your meat maintain flavor, even when you plan on cooking it in liquid.

The first and most important thing that you can do is season your meat well ahead of time. If you apply seasoning to the outside of your cut, wait five minutes, and submerge it in liquid to cook, it's unlikely that there was enough time for the salt to penetrate deeply into the cut and flavor it. Even budgeting 15 minutes for the salt to brine and reabsorb into the meat will result in a better flavor — though thick cuts like brisket and short ribs could stand to be marinated for even longer.

Another tip is to season the cooking liquid itself. This one is pretty straightforward, as if you let all of the flavor from a well-seasoned cut of beef be washed away by plain water, you're going to be in for a sad, flavorless bite. The best ingredients to add to your braise will depend on the cut; pork belly, for example, is best braised in an umami-rich broth, while short ribs could benefit from a tannin-rich, savory red wine sauce.