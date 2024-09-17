The Best Liquid To Use For Braising Pork Belly

There are a number of prized pig parts that we enjoy, and pork belly has to be at the top of our list. The cut is incredibly rich and packed with a mouth-watering, savory flavor. Although we love roasted or grilled pork belly, braising the meat highlights its tenderness beautifully. To determine the best braising liquid for pork belly, we spoke to an expert who knows just the one.

Pork belly shines when it's prepared with the right set of ingredients, so we'd only get advice from a seasoned professional. Rich Parente is more than just the chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York. He also produces ingredients for his restaurant at Clock Tower Farm, which he runs with his wife Cassie, the co-owner and general manager. There, they raise lamb and pigs, grow crops, and have time to test out what Parente believes is the best ingredient for cooking braised pork belly.

"A savory broth is a great braising liquid for pork belly," he says. An umami liquid is just the thing for the meat — it maximizes its richness while complementing its naturally hearty taste. A miso or mushroom-rich broth would bring an earthy, tangy flair to pork belly, but Parente is a fan of something meatier. More specifically, he recommends chicken broth for braising pork belly. The distinct poultry flavor will remain present, but it's light enough to allow the pork belly to shine through.