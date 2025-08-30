If You Want To Braise Meat Perfectly Every Time, You Need To Follow This Simple Rule

Braising is a pretty magical way of cooking meat, and it all depends on the liquid. The amazing thing that sets it apart is how braising completely transforms different cuts of meat. In goes tough, chewy brisket or pork shoulder, and out comes something lusciously tender and juicy.

That transformation is a result of using liquid as a cooking medium, which allows meat to slowly rise in temperature without overcooking, while also creating a moist environment that helps retain juices that might otherwise be lost through higher-heat cooking styles. However, you can't just use any amount of liquid in your braise. If you want to get the ideal results from braising, stick to the simple rule of only covering ½ to ¾ of your meat.

Braising works using the same principles as making a stew. So, the second you completely cover your meat with too much liquid — a common braising mistake — that's essentially what you're making instead. That said, what makes braising special is that part of the meat is still exposed to higher, more direct heat — even while it's surrounded by liquid. The rich, unique flavor you get from a braise comes from this best-of-both-worlds combination of cooking styles. You get the more gentle heat and moisture of a stew with the added browning from the Maillard reaction on the dry side of the meat. Sure, you can get some of that flavor by searing your meat before the braise, but you can't match the browning power of a long roast in the oven.