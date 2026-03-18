How To Ensure Your Fried Cauliflower Doesn't Get Soggy

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While roasted cauliflower tends to risk drying out, fried cauliflower has the opposite problem. If you oversaturate your cauliflower with oil, it'll become unpleasantly soggy, not to mention greasy and heavy. So, if you want to ensure your fried cauliflower doesn't get soggy, we've consulted Alana Kysar, whose new "Aloha Veggies" cookbook debuts in April 2026, to give you some crucial cooking guidelines.

Deep frying cauliflower is the ultimate act of indulgence, and we've got plenty of tips from another expert to help you navigate the deep fryer. However, chef Kysar proclaims, "you can absolutely pan-fry! It's one of my favorite ways to cook cauliflower." If you're planning to pan fry cauliflower, she recommends searing it. "I find that a hard pan-fry with a small amount of oil and high heat yields great caramelization and crust on the seared sides," says Kysar. Cauliflower steaks or large cauliflower wedges are ideal for searing as they provide the most surface area for that charred, caramelized crust.

If you are breading your cauliflower like we do in this recipe for cauliflower parmesan, Kysar recommends shallow frying in about an inch of oil. "Aim for an oil temp of around 360-370°F," she told us, "(this is achieved when you set your pan over medium to medium-high heat), and flip after four-ish minutes, and you should have crisp cauliflower! It's essential to have a frying thermometer like this one to ensure the exact temperature, and a cast iron pan will maintain an even temperature.