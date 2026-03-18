How To Ensure Your Fried Cauliflower Doesn't Get Soggy
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While roasted cauliflower tends to risk drying out, fried cauliflower has the opposite problem. If you oversaturate your cauliflower with oil, it'll become unpleasantly soggy, not to mention greasy and heavy. So, if you want to ensure your fried cauliflower doesn't get soggy, we've consulted Alana Kysar, whose new "Aloha Veggies" cookbook debuts in April 2026, to give you some crucial cooking guidelines.
Deep frying cauliflower is the ultimate act of indulgence, and we've got plenty of tips from another expert to help you navigate the deep fryer. However, chef Kysar proclaims, "you can absolutely pan-fry! It's one of my favorite ways to cook cauliflower." If you're planning to pan fry cauliflower, she recommends searing it. "I find that a hard pan-fry with a small amount of oil and high heat yields great caramelization and crust on the seared sides," says Kysar. Cauliflower steaks or large cauliflower wedges are ideal for searing as they provide the most surface area for that charred, caramelized crust.
If you are breading your cauliflower like we do in this recipe for cauliflower parmesan, Kysar recommends shallow frying in about an inch of oil. "Aim for an oil temp of around 360-370°F," she told us, "(this is achieved when you set your pan over medium to medium-high heat), and flip after four-ish minutes, and you should have crisp cauliflower! It's essential to have a frying thermometer like this one to ensure the exact temperature, and a cast iron pan will maintain an even temperature.
How to bring more crunch and flavor to fried cauliflower
You can bring more flavor to fried cauliflower with seasonings and aromatics that you can add to the florets and the frying oil. Salt and pepper are essential, but curry powder, paprika, cumin, cayenne, garlic and onion powder are all great choices. A blend of curry powder, paprika, cumin, and garlic powder would bring Indian or Middle Eastern flair. You could top curried cauliflower steaks with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses, diced cilantro, and toasted almond slivers for more crunch. For an Italian side dish, you can sprinkle parmesan, oregano, and crushed red pepper over cauliflower before pan frying it. Then, you can use the frying oil to brown bread crumbs with anchovy paste, parmesan, and garlic for a crispy garnish. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice. A blend of oregano, basil, parsley, dill, thyme, garlic and onion powder would create a savory and aromatic blackened crust for a Greek-style pan-fried garlic to serve over a bed of creamy hummus and garnish with toasted pine nuts.
Create a spice paste with a drizzle of oil or butter to bind dried spices, coating the cauliflower pieces or steaks before throwing them into a hot, oiled skillet. You can also infuse the frying oil with flavor by adding minced garlic or other aromatics to likewise impart a savory caramelized taste to the cauliflower as it fries.